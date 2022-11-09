Nepal PM Deuba Offers Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake; Rescue Ops Underway

The earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale that hit Nepal in the wee hours of November 9 has claimed at least six lives. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed his condolences to the families of victims who died during the earthquake. He also directed relevant authorities to to ensure immediate rescue and relief operations in earthquake-hit areas.

In a tweet roughly translated from Nepali to English, Nepal PM said, “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khaptad region of Far West. I have instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured in the affected areas."

सुदूरपश्चिमको खप्तड क्षेत्र केन्द्रविन्दु बनाई गएको भूकम्पमा परि मृत्यु हुनेहरुप्रति हार्दिक श्रदाञ्जली व्यक्त गर्दै परिवारजनमा समवेदना प्रकट गर्दछु । साथै प्रभावित क्षेत्रमा राहत र उद्दारमा खटिन र घाईतेहरुको तत्काल उचित उपचारको प्रबन्ध गर्न सम्बन्धित निकायलाई निर्देशन दिएको छु। — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) November 9, 2022

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Nepal on Wednesday where 6 people died and five were reported injured. The Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha, confirmed the death of at least six civilians and injuries of five people who were now taking medical treatment in a local hospital. "At least six people were killed and five were injured. They were being taken to the hospital. Dozens of houses have been damaged due to landslides at various locations across the district," she said.

Further, CDO Shrestha said that among the deceased are one female and two children. However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 2:12 am (local time) in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres. Subsequently, the Nepalese government said the Army has been deployed in the impacted areas to carry out the search and rescue operations.

Notably, Wednesday's earthquake was the second in Nepal within 24 hours shortly after one measuring 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit on Tuesday morning.

Delhi-NCR locals recount experience of tremors

The 6.3 magnitude Nepal earthquake tremors were felt across North India, including in Delhi, surrounding areas of Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and even in Lucknow, UP. The tremors jolted Delhi-NCR at around 01:57 IST late at night. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand along the Nepal border. The depth was approximately 10 km below the ground, as per the data released by the National Center for Seismology. The origin of the tremors was 90 km southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

The locals in the Delhi-NCR who felt the earthquake tremors recounted their experiences. Speaking to ANI, a Taxi driver said, "I was taking a ride, when the tremors of the earthquake were felt, then the ride landed. We felt it for a short time".

A passenger at the New Delhi railway station stated, "We were getting off an auto when we felt the tremors. The auto driver also got scared, as I looked around, I could see others felt it too. It stopped soon after".

मैं सवारी लेकर जा रहा था, तभी भूकंप के झंटके महसूस हुए फिर सवारी उतरी। हमने थोड़े समय के लिए इसे महसूस किया: दिल्ली में आए भूकंप पर एक टैक्सी चालक, नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन pic.twitter.com/fCOuTziwOE — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 8, 2022

A Noida resident said, "I was in the office when the earthquake occurred. Only after it ended did we realise it was a strong earthquake. We then left the building."

"I was in the office when my seat started to shake. An earthquake alarm went off in the office after which we vacated the premises. We went back in after about 10 minutes," an employee in a Noida firm informed.