Nepal PM Deuba visits temples in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Deuba, accompanied by his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport here in the morning.

Schoolchildren holding Indian and Nepalese flags greeted the prime minister at the airport.

Later, Deuba visited Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples and paid obeisance there. Deuba was accompanied by Adityanath.

Amidst showering of flower petals and beats of 'damru', several artistes performed traditional dances to welcome the prime minister.

Deuba and his wife performed 'rudrabhishek' -- a ritual to offer prayers to Lord Shiva -- at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and also watched a short-film showing the history of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Earlier, the high-profile guests were greeted with cultural programmes, including various dance forms, at 15 places on the road from the airport to the Taj Hotel.

The Nepalese premier also visited the Pashupati Nath temple here and offered prayers, and then held a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Addressing the delegation accompanying Deuba, Adityanath said, "I have personal attachment with Nepal, and our citizens have a feeling of respect and attachment towards Nepalese citizens. There should be talks ('samvaad') between the two countries, and it should be related to cultural and spiritual heritage and development. The people of both countries also want this." He added that Varanasi-Kathmandu and Ayodhya-Janakpur are sister cities.

"With common heritage, we can accelerate development. The followers of Hinduism want to go to Pashupati Nath temple in Kathmandu and to visit the temple of Mother Jaanki (Sita) in Janakpur. The people of Nepal want to come to Kashi (Varanasi) and Ayodhya," he said.

Prior to this, Adityanath presented a statue of Lord Ganesh and a silk 'dupatta' to Deuba and a Banarasi silk saree to his wife.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021. PTI COR/ABN NAV SMN

