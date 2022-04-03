Nepal PM Deuba's Wife Lauds Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's Development; 'Looks Magnificient'

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's wife Arzu Rana Deuba was all praises for the development that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor underwent in the last five years, having visited the shrine previously in the year 2017. Arzu Deuba also thanked PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for organising their visit to the shrine and exuded hopes over long and successful bilateral ties between India and Nepal.

Speaking to ANI after performing pooja at the shrine, Arzu Deuba stated, "My husband was very impressed with the warm welcome... I'd like to thank PM & CM for organizing such a great event. This close relationship b/w India & Nepal has been eternal & will continue forever."

Nepal PM Deuba greeted with posters, hoardings in Varanasi

Comparing her previous visits to India in the years 1990 and 2017, and underlining the transformation that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor went through over the years, Deuba stated, "I came to India in 1990 for the first time, then in 2017, and now after 5 years. I have seen a lot of change, I feel as if I am in another city itself, especially in the Kashi Vishwanath area. When I came earlier, there were narrow lanes and we walked along the path to reach the Temple (Kashi Vishwanath), now it's been made very nicely; everything looks magnificent, and the whole Ganges could be seen from there, all clean."

Emphasising the cultural connection between India and Nepal she further added, "Culturally, India and Nepal are one. In Nepal, Kashi is seen as a place where if you take your last breath, you will reach heaven. My husband was very impressed with the warm welcome; we are very touched."

Reflecting upon the beauty of the Ganges and the Kashi Temple, she said, "Best of all, Vishwanath ji is visible from the Ganges. And Ganga is visible directly from the temple of our Pashupatinath ji. As someone imagined the Pashupatinath temple 200 years ago, it has now come true."

Notably, the streets of Varanasi were all decked up with Deuba's posters and hoardings to greet the Nepal Prime Minister. Children could be seen standing with the national flags of both countries, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Saturday, India and Nepal signed multiple agreements - on Nepal joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as its 105th member as well as technical cooperation in railways, supply of petroleum products and sharing of technical expertise in the petroleum sector between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Nepal Oil Corporation Ltd. (NOC).