Nepal PM Lauds India's Legacy In Traditional Healthcare, Calls Nation 'leader In Ayurveda'

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday lauded India's rich legacy of traditional medicine practices and called the country a leader in Ayurveda, after launching a joint venture with the country and WHO. Deuba made these remarks on Tuesday during the inauguration of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Through a video message, the Nepal PM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this "noble undertaking". He also congratulated the Indian government and WHO for the GCTM initiative. Deuba also emphasised the role of traditional medicines in the healthcare sector and stated that as the global health programmes continue to increase, the role of traditional medicine has become vital in ensuring holistic health care.

"As global health programmes continue to increase, the role of traditional medicine is vital in ensuring holistic health care including affordable health care, prevention of diseases, and overall improvement in human health. Our region is rich in traditional medicines since ancient times. Nepal and India are home to this biodiversity in herbs and medicinal plants," he added.

Nepal PM further asserted that India is already a leader in Ayurveda with its rich legacy of traditional medicine practices, adding that the GTCM initiative will go a long way in the development of traditional medicines including Ayurveda. "It will serve to advance the knowledge and practice of traditional medicines and contribute to global health by utilising their vast potential," he said.

Earlier this month, the Nepal PM visited India accompanied by his spouse Arzo Deuba. He also met PM Modi during his visit. The three-day visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Nepal and providing an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperative partnership the countries share.

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister @SherBDeuba meets with His Excellency @narendramodi , the Prime Minister of India, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today (1/2). pic.twitter.com/AgI3XZrG1G — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) April 2, 2022

PM Modi Inaugurates WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

"GCTM can establish a holistic treatment protocol for specific diseases, in which the patient gets benefits of both modern & traditional medicine," said PM Modi after the inauguration of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/t2bSv0eDUz — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

(With ANI Inputs)