Last Updated:

Nepal PM Lauds India's Legacy In Traditional Healthcare, Calls Nation 'leader In Ayurveda'

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur lauded India's rich legacy of traditional medicine practices & called it a leader in Ayurveda as PM Modi launched a joint venture with WHO

Written By
Astha Singh
Nepal PM

FACEBOOK/SHER BAHADUR DEUBA/ANI


Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday lauded India's rich legacy of traditional medicine practices and called the country a leader in Ayurveda, after launching a joint venture with the country and WHO. Deuba made these remarks on Tuesday during the inauguration of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Through a video message, the Nepal PM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this "noble undertaking". He also congratulated the Indian government and WHO for the GCTM initiative. Deuba also emphasised the role of traditional medicines in the healthcare sector and stated that as the global health programmes continue to increase, the role of traditional medicine has become vital in ensuring holistic health care.

'India is a leader in Ayurveda': Nepal PM

"As global health programmes continue to increase, the role of traditional medicine is vital in ensuring holistic health care including affordable health care, prevention of diseases, and overall improvement in human health. Our region is rich in traditional medicines since ancient times. Nepal and India are home to this biodiversity in herbs and medicinal plants," he added.

Nepal PM further asserted that India is already a leader in Ayurveda with its rich legacy of traditional medicine practices, adding that the GTCM initiative will go a long way in the development of traditional medicines including Ayurveda. "It will serve to advance the knowledge and practice of traditional medicines and contribute to global health by utilising their vast potential," he said.

READ | PM Modi inaugurates WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar; sets 5 Goals

Earlier this month, the Nepal PM visited India accompanied by his spouse Arzo Deuba. He also met PM Modi during his visit. The three-day visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Nepal and providing an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperative partnership the countries share.

READ | EU chief Von Der Leyen to visit India on April 24-25 to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

PM Modi Inaugurates WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. 

READ | PM Modi gets emotional as lakhs of women bless him, calls moment 'priceless'; WATCH

(With ANI Inputs)

READ | PM Modi breaks from tradition, to address nation from Red Fort after sunset
Tags: Nepal PM, Deuba, Global Centre
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND