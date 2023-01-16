Nepal PM Pushp Kamal Dahal Likely To Visit India In His First Foreign Trip, Says Report

Nepal Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal is expected to travel to India on his first foreign trip in late February or early March, a Nepal-based media outlet, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Dahal's visit will apparently happen once the next President is chosen, according to the Nepal-based media site.

"However, if the Indian side insists on the visit before the new President is elected, the trip may even take place earlier," one CPN (Maoist Centre) leader said.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will visit Kathmandu to issue an invitation to the Prime Minister, most likely after January 26, according to officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi. The two would then discuss the visit and decide on a specific date after that.

Presidential election

As President Bidya Devi Bhandari's term ends at the end of March, a presidential election is planned for Nepal in February. According to Nepal's constitution, the election is held a month before the incumbent's term expires.

Bhandari appointed CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dhal as Prime Minister on December 25 after he showed the support of 169 lawmakers.

Dahal’s last visit to India

Dahal traveled to India in July at JP Nadda's invitation and met with S Jaishankar, the country's minister of external affairs, Ajit Doval, the union home minister, and Amit Shah, the nation's national security adviser.

268 votes in favor of Dahal’s govt

With 268 votes in favor of his administration and two votes against it, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, often known as Prachanda, won the confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, the first time in the history of Nepal’s parliament that any Prime Minister has secured more than 99% votes in parliament.