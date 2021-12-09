Last Updated:

'Deeply saddened' | Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Extends Condolences Over Demise Of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Nepal’s PM Sher Bahadur Deuba extended condolences over the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other army personnel in the chopper crash.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Nepal

Image: ANI/ AP


Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday extended condolences over the tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Armed Forces personnel in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu yesterday. The Nepal PM said that he is deeply saddened by the loss. Sher Bahadur Deuba also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel who lost their lives in the crash.

Reacting to the tragic event, the Nepal PM took to his official Twitter handle to mark his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & the Indian Armed Forces,” tweeted Deuba.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma of the Nepali Army also joined his prime minister to pay condolences on the untimely demise of CDS Gen Rawat. “COAS Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma and all ranks of the Nepali Army pay their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat and 11 others in the unfortunate accident,” the Nepali Army spokesperson tweeted. Condolences poured in on Wednesday from several countries, including the US, Russia, China and Pakistan following the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

General Rawat's & others mortal remains to reach Delhi on Dec 9

The demise of India's CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in an IAF helicopter crash was confirmed by the Indian Air Force in a statement.  The IAF’s Mi-17V5 was carrying 14 passengers that crashed minutes before reaching its destination in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Only one passenger has survived. The Indian Air Force informed via a tweet, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident to determine the cause of the demise. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat. 

