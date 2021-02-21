Nepal Receives Second Shipment Of One Million Made In India COVID-19 Vaccines

Nepal on Sunday received another one million doses of made in India COVID-19 vaccines. The AstraZeneca jabs arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, are manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), named as ‘Covishield’. Sunday’s second shipment came after earlier India provided one million doses of coronavirus vaccines as a “gift” to Nepal in January without any cost. It was only after India’s first Covishield shipment that Nepal began its vaccination drive with doses being administered among the frontline workers.

Nepal: One million doses of made in India vaccines purchased by the Government of Nepal arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu today. pic.twitter.com/e76193HGxQ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

Apart from two million doses of made in India vaccines including one million ‘gift’ and one million purchased, China is also providing 500,000 doses of jabs against the novel coronavirus to Nepal on a grant basis. As per the news agency PTI report, the officials said earlier this month that the first batch of vaccine aid for the Himalayan nation was assured by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a telephonic conversation with Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali. A press statement later issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Wang announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal on a grant basis”

Read - Nepal's Former PM Baburam Bhattarai To Visit India For Medical Treatment At ILBS Delhi

Read - Senior BJP, RSS Leaders Pay Visit To Tripura CM Over 'party To Expand In Nepal, SL' Claim

Made in India vaccines supplied across the globe

Taking the foreground on supply COVID-19 vaccines made in India amid the pandemic, Covishield has been shipped to several countries including most recently in Serbia. Further, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar delivered another consignment of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses as “India’s gift to the government and people of the Maldives” in addition to the previous 100,000 jabs gifted by New Delhi. EAM is currently on a two-day visit to the South Asian country.

Till now, India has supplied coronavirus vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa. These supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic were made under grant amount to 56 lakh doses and commercial supplies amount to over 100 lakh doses. Further, the external supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are an ongoing process and they depend on the availability and domestic requirements.

Read - Nepal's Foreign Minister Responds On 'BJP To Expand Abroad' Claim; Lodges Formal Objection

Read - Congress & Sena Scoff At Tripura CM Biplab Deb's 'BJP Govt In Lanka & Nepal' Quip