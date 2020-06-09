Nepal Map Resolution In Parliament, FM Seeks 'diplomatic' Ways To Engage With India

As Nepal government presents the constitutional amendment bill for the new map in the Parliament, the country's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali addressed the Lower House on Tuesday. The Foreign Minister, in his address, has stated that the government would like to 'diplomatically' resolve border row with India. Gyawali also recalled the Treaty of Sugauli and elaborated on the current border row with India.

In his introductory address to the Lower House of the Nepalese Parliament, Gyawali said, "We are the land of Buddha, and should maintain peace while talking about the border row with India."

The Foreign Minister also highlighted that Nepal is seeking to hold discussions with its neighbouring country and that there is 'no other option' than that. Furthermore, he stated, "Nepal border begins at the Limpiyadhura origin of river Kali. Our border is determined by Sugauli treaty. India has acknowledged Kalapani and Susta borders as unresolved in 1997."

Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, the constitutional amendment bill to change Nepal's Map to include Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh is up for deliberation and passage in Lower House of the Parliament.

Nepali Congress backs new map

Earlier on May 31, the country's main Opposition - Nepali Congress will table a separate Constitution amendment bill in Parliament to address some of the demands of the Madhes-based parties. In addition, the Opposition also backs the other bill brought out by the main ruling party - Nepal Communist Party. The new political and administrative map of Nepal unveiled by the country's Land Reforms Minister Padma Aryal featured the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

India protests against the move

Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue. He made it clear that India shall not accept such an "artificial enlargement" of territory.

