Nepal Sends Two Shaligram Stones To India To Be Used In Idol Making In Ram Mandir

In preparation for the construction of the Ram and Janaki idols that will be installed in the main temple complex of the Ram Mandir, Nepal has sent two Shaligram stones to Ayodhya, which are likely to reach on February 1.

The two stones finalised for idol making, weigh 18 tons and 16 tons respectively. Notably, Shaligram is a non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism.

The Shaligrams, which can only be found along the banks of the Kali Gandaki River, which runs through the Myagdi and Mustang districts, are traveling from Janakpurto to Ayodhya. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will build idols of Lord Ram and Sita upon arrival.

In coordination with the Janaki temple, which is delivering the two stones from the Kali Gandaki River where Shaligrams are plentiful, Nepali Congress leader and former deputy prime minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who is from Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita, is sending the two stones.

Precious stones on their way

“Stones found in the Kaligandki River are well known and very precious in the world. It is widely accepted that these stones are symbols of Lord Vishnu. Lord Ram is the incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu which is why the stone from Kali Gandaki River, if available, would be very good to make Ram Lala’s murti (Idol) in Ayodhya for Ram Janma Bhumi Temple. It was requested by Champat Rai- the General Secretary of the Trust (Ram Janma Bhoomi Teertha Kshetra) and I was very much active and interested in this,” said former Deputy PM Nidhi.

“I visited Ayodhya along with my colleague Ram Tapeshwar Das- Mahantha(Priest) of Janaki Temple. We had a meeting with the Trust authorities and other saints of Ayodhya. It was decided that upon the availability of the stones from Kali Gandaki River of Nepal, it would be good for them to make the Murti (Idol) of Ram Lala,” the statement added.

Before arriving in Ayodhya, stone convoys will pass through Pipraun Girjasthan of Madhubani, Bihar, and will halt for the night at two locations namely Muzaffarpur and Gorakhpur.