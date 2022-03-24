Nepalese PM To Embark On 3-day Visit To India On April 1; 1st Visit Since Assuming Office

Nepal's Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, is all set to travel to India. The official 3-day trip that will begin with his arrival on April 1 will mark his first trip to India after he took the chair of Prime Ministership last year. According to the Kathmandu Post, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is all set to embark on a three-day official visit to India starting April 1.

The Kathmandu Post reported on Thursday that PM Deuba had already received and accepted the invitation extended by his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi. Earlier, Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had planned to visit India in January to attend a business gathering in Gujarat. The trip, however, was cancelled after the summit was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Deuba's visit will take place immediately after Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor, Wang Yi, concludes his three-day Nepal visit. From March 25 to 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Nepal and have bilateral meetings with his Nepalese counterpart, Narayan Khadka.

According to the Kathmandu Post, PM Deuba will participate in the sixth summit of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), which will take place in Sri Lanka. Deuba will be attending the summit virtually, reported the Kathmandu Post.

The reason behind Deuba not travelling to Sri Lanka to participate in the summit is that he is planning to visit India, a senior government official told the Kathmandu Post. Instead, Narayan Khadka will travel to Colombo. PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the BIMSTEC summit.

Speaking about the possible inauguration of the Kurtha-Jayanagar railway by Modi and Deuba, officials said that some agreements between Nepal and India are likely, including one on a cross-border railway that has been on the table for a long time, reported the Kathmandu Post.

China's FM Wang Yi to visit Nepal

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Nepal. In his three-day visit, he will meet Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. He will also meet the former PM and Chairman of CPN-UML K P Sharma Oli, and former PM and Chairman of CPN-Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepal Foreign Minister said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that Yi's visit comes after Nepal ratified its Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. In February 2022, Nepal's house of representatives ratified the MCC Compact which will provide a $500 million grant from the US for maintaining road quality, increasing the availability and reliability of electricity, and facilitating cross-border electricity trade between Nepal and India.

China has shown displeasure against the decision of Nepal as the Chinese see the US grant as an American move to counter its Belt and Road Initiative.