Nepali man sentenced to 5 years in jail by NIA court for smuggling fake currency

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A special NIA court has sentenced a Nepali citizen to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 2,000 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes, an official said on Friday.

The case pertains to the seizure of high-quality Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 49,88,000 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from IGI Airport in New Delhi in 2014.

The case was re-registered by the NIA in June that year.

A charge sheet was filed against two accused in January 2015. Subsequently, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against three accused in November 2017.

In April this year, the NIA Special Court New Delhi convicted Abi Mohammed Ansari, a resident of Nepal's Bara, in the case, an NIA spokesperson said. PTI CPS SKL NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)