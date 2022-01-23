Netaji, Azad Hind Fauj Brought Independence To India, Affirms Subhas Chandra Bose's Nephew

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's nephew, Ardhendu Bose, while expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling the statue of the national icon at India Gate in New Delhi, said that it was Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj who brought independence to India and not Mahatma Gandhi's peace movement.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ardhendu Bose said, "It was not Gandhi's peace movement that brought independence to India. The activities of Azad Hind Fauj and Netaji brought independence to this country and it was admitted by the then PM of England, Clement Richard Attlee."

He added, "The whole Bose family is grateful and obliged to PM Narendra Modi. Not in our wildest dreams, we could imagine that Netaji's statue would come up at Rajpath under that canopy where Emperor King George V stood."

Ardhendu said that nothing has been written about Netaji or Indian National Army (INA) in history. "Youngsters don't know who Netaji is and there was a movement called Azad Hind Fauj. It's a great thing that the Prime Minister is doing to revive the memory of Netaji and having a statue there I hope he will never be forgotten," he added.

He said that the dispensation that came to power in 1947 did not want Netaji's memory. "Why are we celebrating Independence Day on 15 August 1947? It was not our Independence Day, India got dominion status on that day. Bose wanted Purna Swaraj. None of the dominance."

PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue

PM Narendra Modi Sunday unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate. To commemorate his 125th birth anniversary, the government has decided to install a grand statue of the Indian nationalist at India Gate. Till the work on the statue is complete, a hologram statue of Netaji will be present at the same place.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations."