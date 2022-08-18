Netaji Biographer Backs Subhas Chandra Bose's Daughter Seeking DNA Test Of Ashes In Tokyo

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s biographer Dr Bhuvan Lall has called for a ‘scientific study and DNA test’ of his ashes at the Renkoji temple in Japan. He was responding to comments made by Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff that she will approach the Indian and Japanese governments requesting a DNA test of the ashes at the Renkoji temple. She said the objective was to convince the people who do not believe the ashes belong to Subhas Chandra Bose via scientific proof.

Dr Lall stated that the ashes if they belong to Subhas Chandra Bose must be brought back to India. However, he raised several questions.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s biographer demands scientific study

“I have been on this for 30 years. We need to do a scientific study and a DNA test of whose ashes are they because, at that stage, that flight was a secret flight. There was no passenger information and the name on the ashes was that of a different person. We are just going by the evidence that is in the public domain. There are a lot of things, which are not in the public domain,” Dr Bhuvan Lall told Republic TV in an exclusive conversation.

Earlier Subhas Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, while talking to PTI, said that resolving the mystery surrounding her father’s death will be a tribute to the revolutionary leader as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

‘Will soon approach the Indian government’: Netaji’s daughter

"I, as the daughter of Netaji, want this (mystery) to end in my lifetime. I would soon officially approach the Indian government with the request to conduct a DNA test. I will wait for some time for their response, if I get a response, it's good, and if I don't, I will get in touch with the Japanese government. If the government agrees or if they ask me to move forward and don't want to get involved, then I can take it forward," she said.

(Image: PTI)