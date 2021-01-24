Netaji Bose 'insulted' By Mamata's Walkout From Centre's Event, Says LJP; Demands Apology

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) members on Saturday staged a protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she stormed out from a program to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Fuming at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised prior to her speech, Banerjee walked off the dais at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial during Parakram Divas celebrations, citing “humiliation”. Stating that a government program should have "some dignity and not insult the invitee", Mamata refused to speak at the event as a protest.

LJP activists in Patna slammed the incident and demanded an apology from Banerjee for having 'insulted' Netaji Bose by walking out of the ceremony. The leaders sloganeered 'Jai Shri Ram' in protest against the CM's walkout.

"Mamata Banerjee feels humiliated by the name of Lord Ram, imagine how insulted the citizen of Bengal feel to have such a person as their Chief Minister. 'Jai Shree Ram' is the soul of our culture. If she does not respect the culture of our country, it is a great insult to the people whom she has been governing for 10 years," an LJP leader said,

'Not a day to play politics'

The Chief Minister's conduct during the ceremony also drew criticism from Netaji's grandnephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose. "I think the CM need not have reacted adversely to a slogan whether it's 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is not a day to play politics. It is a day to celebrate, it is a day to pay homage to the soldiers and martyrs of the Indian National Army," CK Bose said. Meanwhile, BJP also called out Mamata Banerjee for her response to 'Jai Shri Ram' chants at the ceremony.

"Jai Shri Ram" to #MamtaBanerjee is like red rag to a bull that is why she stopped her speech at Victoria Memorial today. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 23, 2021

Mamata Banerjee insulted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore by refusing to attend Viswa Bharati’s centenary celebrations. She has done the same by not delivering her speech on the occasion of Netaji’s anniversary celebrations.



Bengal will not tolerate this disregard of its icons. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 23, 2021

Banerjee had held various state government programs related to Netaji’s anniversary celebrations on Saturday before reaching the Victoria Memorial to attend the Centre's Parakram Divas program. The BJP and the Trinamool had entered into a tug-of-war for Netaji's legacy ahead of the upcoming West Bengal polls.

