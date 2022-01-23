Netaji Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind Pay Floral Tributes To Subhas Chandra Bose

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians on Sunday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Being celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) to remember the iconic freedom fighter, several dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi paid tribute to Netaji in Parliament.

This year, Netaji Jayanti celebrations gain significance as a grand statue of the freedom fighter is set to be installed at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary. Earlier, President Kovind had taken to his Twitter handle to laud Netaji’s ‘ideals and sacrifice’ for the nation. Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Netaji on his birth anniversary and praised him for organising the youth with his extraordinary patriotism against the foreign rule. PM Modi on Twitter wrote that he “bows to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti.”

The parliamentarians on Sunday paid a befitting tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and other ministers paid floral tribute to the freedom fighter in the Parliament.

3D Hologram tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

This year, Netaji Jayanti celebrations gain significance as a grand statue of the freedom fighter is set to be installed at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary. Till the granite statue is completed, a 28 feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there.

PM Modi will unveil the hologram on January 23 at around 6 PM - marking Netaji Jayanti. First-ever of its kind in India, the hologram statue will adorn the Rajpath till the time concrete and granite-made statue is carved to take its place. Additionally, floral tributes will be paid to Bose on his birth anniversary in the Central Hall of the Parliament House. Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux.

Parakram Diwas

In January 2021, the Government of India had announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be observed as Parakram Diwas every year. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.

Image: Twitter/ REPUBLICWORLD