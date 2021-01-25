Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose A National Icon; Beyond Petty Politics: Maj Gen GD Bakshi

Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) on Monday spoke against the backdrop of the 125th birth anniversary of one of India's greatest sons and freedom struggle icons Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, even as a massive fight has erupted between the BJP and TMC over the legacy of Netaji ahead of the West Bengal polls.

While criticizing the politics that is taking place over Parakram Diwas, GD Bakshi said, "The simple fact of the matter is that Netaji was the tallest leader of the freedom struggle, an empirical evaluation places him even higher than Mahatma Gandhi in terms of the very scale of the sacrifices that he made and the results that he achieved."

'Such national icon beyond petty politics'

He added, "Such a national icon should have been beyond petty politics. This government formed a very high powered committee for the 125th-anniversary celebration, which was led by the Prime Minister himself, but unfortunately, despite Mamata Banerjee being one of the committee members, there are debates, dissensions, and messy politics on this very sacred function. For once Netaji is getting his due and instead of hearing on Netaji, the things we get to hear on TV channels are just about the petty politics being played over it. The politics is getting more relevance than the national icon."

On January 19, the Government of India had decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. However, In an attempt to oppose the BJP-led Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, will be celebrated as 'Desh Nayak Diwas' annually, hours after the Centre declared that it decided to observe Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'. Later, at an event at Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial where the Prime Minister was also present, Mamata Banerjee refused to address the gathering after being irked at some Jai Shri Ram chants she felt were hurled at her.

