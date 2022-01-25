The hunt for the perfect black stone is on to carve out the iconic statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In an exclusive interview with Republic, famous sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak who has been given the responsibility to carve out the sculpture told that his team is scrounging parts of Bangalore, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to locate the unique granite. NGMA Director Adwaita Gadanayak while sharing his vision said that the team is looking for a 29 feet tall stone that will be used to carve out the statue of Netaji that envisions his magnificent character.

"The statue would be 28 feet tall, we have looked for the stone from three locations from Bangalore, Telangana. We want real black stone for the statue. We are looking for 29 feet tall stone. The day we find such stone, our half work will be completed. Finding the stone is a very important process for me. I am from Orissa and luckily Subhash Chandra Bose Ji was also born in Orissa so I am sure there is a connection between me and Neta Ji" Adwaita Gadanayak said.

On January 23rd, while commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate. The hologram tribute to Netaji will continue to brighten the India gate premises until the granite statue is installed.

Expressing his desire to contribute his two bits for the nation, Director General of National Gallery of Modern Arts told Republic TV, "I always wanted to see a tall statue of Netaji. Every day I receive a lot of messages from different artists across the country, every artist wants to contribute his or her bit in carving out the statue of Netaji. We are doing this job for the nation so the stone should also be a unique stone so that we can emotionally connect with the statue"

Adwaita Gadanayak to be accompanied by 20-30 artists

During a conversation with Republic TV, the NGMA director revealed that 20 to 30 artists will be joining his team that will carve out the statue. The team will also include traditional artists from the southern states of India.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing him with the responsibility, Mr Gadanayak said "I am grateful to God that he chose me for this work, this is not a small thing, the feelings of the entire nation is connected with this. Nothing can be bigger for me than this responsibility which has been given to me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Its a 24 hours job, I want my complete focus on this job"

Gadanayak further averred that he aims to put life into Netaji's statue explaining his ideas he added that the peace of architecture in such a manner that it will also be visible from the VIP area of the Raisina Hills.

"We want the statue to feel life-like, we want to give our best so that people could feel the presence of Netaji around the statue. It is beyond sculpture for me. The statue will be completed on 15th August, People can see this from raisina hills, we are thinking to put some light and a music system also. I want a lively statue so that when people look at it, they feel the emotions also put in" said Adwaita Gadanayak

"Entire nation is waiting for the statue, we want to use traditional and modern technologies to carve out the best statue. We want to put our best efforts so that the world gets mesmerized after looking at it" the sculptor added.

