Netaji's Daughter Anita Bose Pfaff Speaks To Republic; Discusses DNA Test Of His Remains

Prof. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of the freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the birth anniversary of her father where she opined on the long-standing request for a DNA test of Netaji's remains at the Renkoji temple in Japan.

"As far as I am concerned we are not in the dark as far as his last days are concerned. I think some people are just not satisfied with the declassification of his papers because they expect something else to be found which wasn't there. If we went ahead with the DNA test under the circumstances that the Indian and the Japanese government in the temple where his remains are kept agree, they had already agreed once in the past, but then we might be able to convince those who are rational about their thoughts in these things one way or another. Let's look at the outcome if the DNA can be extracted," said Dr Anita Bose Pfaff.

Earlier as well, Netaji's kin including Chandra Kumar Bose, his grand-nephew had requested the Modi government to probe into the mystery of his disappearance on 18 August 1945. The leader requested that the probe was needed to provide 'closure' to the nation regarding what happened to him and whether he survived the air crash or not. In 2019, the Centre had de-classified all records related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj and placed them in the National Archives of India. A total of 304 declassified records/files have been transferred to National Archives of India for permanent retention.

Parakram Diwas

Meanwhile, the Central Government on January 19 announced that the nation would observe Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas'. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter and to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Kolkata as a part of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the fiery freedom fighter. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, has also been organized. PM Modi will also pay a visit to the National Library, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” has been scheduled.

