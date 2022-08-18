Netaji's Daughter To Approach India, Japan For DNA Test Of His Ashes; Grandnephew Reacts

Years after a mysterious air crash claimed the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff has said that she will soon approach the Indian and the Japanese governments for a DNA test of the ashes at Tokyo's Renkoji Temple. This comes after Bose’s family said that the time had come to bring back Netaji's ashes to India and suggested that DNA testing can provide answers to those who still doubt his death.

In response to Anita Bose's statement, Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose while speaking to Republic TV, revealed that till 2016, the Bose family, too, did not believe the plane crash theory. But the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi declassified files relating to Netaji and the Indian Army.

"We have been studing all the secret documents provided to us by the NDA government. After reading the reports of 11 commissions reagrding the incident, 10 reports confirmed the plane crash theory," he said, adding, "After reading and accessing the documents, the Bose family has come to the conclusion that Netaji did perish on August 18, 1945."

"The family, therefore, support the claims of Netaji's only daughter, Anita Bose, that we should bring the ashes of Netaji back to India, the country for which he laid his life," Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said.

Meanwhile, Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, living in Germany, has been continuously demanding the Indian government to bring Netaji's remains to India. Anita Bose recently, in an interview with news agency PTI, said, "Resolving the mystery shrouding Bose's life and bringing back the ashes to India would be a true tribute to the revolutionary as the country celebrates 75 years of its independence."

Notably, after the plane crash, the remains of Netaji were collected by one of the Japanese authorities and were preserved at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo. Since then three generations of priests have cared for the relics.