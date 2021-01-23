'Netaji's Dominant Emotion Was His Great Love For His Country': Daughter Dr. Anita Bose

Welcoming the Centre's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Diwas', Prof. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of the freedom fighter extended her gratitude. In a video message on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, she stated that 'Netaji was a man of sought and also of actions.'

"I salute India and I pray for the Indian people during the time of this raging pandemic. Twenty-four years ago, one of India's renowned sons, my father Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack. The Indian National government and the state government has decided to honour him on his 125th birth anniversary. Thank you very much for this decision. Netaji was a man of sought and also of actions", she said.

Dr Anita Bose discussed Netaji's vision for the country and how being a devoted Hindu he respected all other religions. She also said that Netaji's dominant emotion was his great love for his country and that superseded everything else.

"His vision for this country was a modern world that is enlightened and at the same time deeply rooted in history, philosophy and in religious traditions. All of us normal people, if we are not able to contribute as great things as the freedom fighters, we can make our small contributions for the well being of India, its citizen and the citizens of the world. Netaji was a very devout man, he was a devout Hindu but very tolerant towards all other religions. He inspired his followers, the members of INA and his friends and family's sentiments to respect other religions and yet he was very religious himself. Netaji's dominant emotion was his great love for his country and that superseded everything else. His loyalty, his friends, his family and the concern for its own safety and he risked his life for India's freedom", she added.

Dr. Anita further said that people should take inspiration from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and try to contribute to society.

"We can all hope to contribute something to our fellow men and women and I hope we contribute something to our fellowmen and women by taking inspiration from Netaji's ideals and ideas.''

PM Modi to attend Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, has also been organised. Ahead of this, PM Modi will also visit the National Library, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” has been scheduled.

