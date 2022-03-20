Netaji's Grandnephew Asks Visiting Japan PM To Return Freedom Fighter's Remains To India

Amid Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's visit to India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew has made a new appeal, urging to bring back Bose's remains to India for a DNA test of the ashes that have been interred in Renkoji temple in Japan. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been reported missing since 1945 and for the past seven decades, countless speculations have been projected by historians suggesting a probable plane crash that claimed his life.

The freedom fighter's grandnephew, Chandra Bose, wrote on Twitter, "Please request Fumio Kishida to facilitate DNA test of Renkoji remains of the Hero of Asia and bring back the remains to India- the land he liberated from the clutches of British imperialism. Jai Hind!"

#FumioKishida-Japanese PM to meet Hon’ble PM- Shri @narendramodi. Please request FumioKishido to facilitate DNA test of #Renkoji remains of the Hero of Asia & bring back the remains to India- the land he liberated from the clutches of British imperialism. Jai Hind! @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WY5ODUnj8p — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) March 19, 2022

Earlier in August 2021, the freedom fighter's grandnephew, Surya Kumar Bose had appealed to ensure DNA tests are done on the ashes kept at Renkoji temple in Japan.

As per PTI, Bose, who lives in Germany, had said, "Almost two decades ago in the course of the Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry (JMCI), a precious opportunity to conduct a DNA test and to bring the remains of Netaji home to his beloved motherland, was sadly lost. According to the JMCI Report, the Renkoji authorities were not willing to allow a DNA test of the alleged remains."

In his statement, he further mentioned that the chief priest of Renkoji Temple, Reverend Nichiko Mochizuki, in a letter to the Indian embassy in Tokyo, had insisted on the return of Bose's remains.

In another related update, Surya Kumar Bose in 2015 had met PM Modi in Berlin and demanded to declassify all secret files related to the freedom fighter.

Japanese PM in India

On Saturday, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrived in India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi. The Indian and Japanese Prime Ministers discussed a host of issues in the elaborate joint statement including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, maritime access in the Indo-Pacific, especially the South China sea, bilateral economic partnership, and sustainable growth in the post-COVID scenario.

This was Kishida's first visit to India since assuming office in October 2021. The Japanese Prime Minister has been scheduled to leave for Cambodia after his India visit.

(Image: @Chandrakbose/Twitter)