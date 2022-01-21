Netaji's Grandnephew Lauds Move To Erect Bose's Statue, Slams Divisive Politics

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a grand statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, commemorating him on his 125th birth anniversary, Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose hailed the Centre's decision, stating that the real tribute to Netaji would be to fight and end the existing divisive and communal politics by a few political parties.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, CK Bose said:

"I think the nation appreciates the gesture that the NDA Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, has paid tribute to the person for whom we are free today. The man who fought the final battle for India's freedom, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. But at the same time, I would like to add, the real tribute to Netaji would be to imbibe and implement his ideology. He was the only leader who unite all communities as Bharatiyas."

Elaborating on the same, CK Bose added, "Today we find divisive and communal politics, played out by political leadership and parties. Unless we fight against this, we cannot pay tribute to Netaji. I have submitted my proposal to the PM, that we must all come forward on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, to play real tribute and homage to him."

Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff welcomes decision to erect freedom fighter's statue

Meanwhile, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major announcement about installing a statue of her father at India Gate, New Delhi, calling it 'a nice gesture'. She further hoped that the gesture will put to rest the controversy over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade, which had featured Netaji Bose.

PM Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, commemorating him on his 125th birth anniversary.

He stated that till the granite statue is completed, a 'hologram' of Netaji will be displayed there. PM Modi will unveil the hologram statue on January 23 - marking Netaji's birth anniversary.