Netaji's Grandnephew Says Family Convinced About Crash After NDA Govt Declassified Files

As Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s only daughter Anita Bose Pfaff stated she will approach the Indian and the Japanese governments to do the DNA test of Netaji’s ashes at Japan’s Renkoji temple, Netaji’s Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose backed her demand saying that the ashes should be brought to India and that for the satisfaction of the people who do not believe the ashes are of Netaji, the DNA test should be conducted.

Earlier on August 18, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff said that she will reach out to the India and Japan governments to bring back Netaji's ashes from Japan’s Renkoji Temple to India and conduct a DNA test to satisfy people who doubt his death.

The mystery over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s death

There was a sense of disbelief amongst many from the Bose family about the plane crash theory, Chandra Kumar Bose said. “Many of us in the Bose family till 2016 didn’t really accept the plane crash theory but the NDA government declassified files pertaining to Netaji and the Indian National Army (INA) in 2016, January. We have been studying the various documents including the 11 enquiry commission reports, out of which 10 reports confirm the plane crash,” hence he said that the family’s stand has changed and “based on hard evidence, we have come to the conclusion that Netaji did perish on August 18, 1945.”

‘We support Anita Bose Pfaff’s demand to bring back Netaji’s remains’: Netaji’s Grandnephew

Given that almost all of the enquiries came to the same conclusion about Netaji’s death on August 18, 1945, Chandra Bose stated, “We fully support Netaji’s only daughter Anita Bose’s suggestion and request that we must bring back Netaji’s remains to India because he was the liberator of India.” He also added that the family is convinced about Netaji’s remains at the Renkoji temple and the theories promoted by various forces are false.

Image: ANI