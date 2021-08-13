Netaji's Grandnephew Writes To PM; Says 'Don’t Forget Liberator Of India In Aug 15 Speech'

Ahead of Independence Day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to hoist the tricolour, and deliver a speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, he has received an open letter from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose. In the letter posted on microblogging site Twitter, Chandra Kumar Bose has suggested that this time when PM Modi delivers his speech on August 15, he does not forget to mention the 'true liberator of India-Subhash Chandra Bose'

Govt should document true history of Freedom struggle : Netaji's nephew

"Right from 1857 onwards many sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our motherland, but the first onslaught on British imperialism was certainly the battle of the Indian National Army and subsequent INA trials held at the Red Fort, which completely destroyed the loyalty & allegiance of the British Armed Forces, which shook the very foundation of the British Empire. Britain realized then that they could no longer hold on to India," Chandra Kumar Bose wrote in the letter. The grandnephew of Subhash Chandra Bose added, "This truth has been confirmed by Lord Clement Attlee, Lord Mountbatten, Dr BR Ambedkar, Major. Gen GD Bakshi, Mr Ajit Doval and many others who are aware of the correct history."

Having said that, he underlined before PM Modi the need to document and publish what he referred to as the 'true history of India's Freedom struggle'.

Open Letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, on the occasion of #75YearsIndependence #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/AkSvylwp3B — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) August 13, 2021

'Netaji's cap missing' and is being 'shifted around': Netaji's nephew

This is not the first time that Chandra Kumar Bose wrote to PM Modi. Earlier, in June, he wrote to him claiming that Subhash Chandra Bose's cap, which the Bose family had given to the Government of India to keep in the museum dedicated to the freedom fighter at the Red Fort had been 'missing', and is being 'shifted around'.

In reply, the Government of India had said that the cap, along with the sword of Bose was completely 'safe', and was among the 24 items related to Netaji given on loan to Victoria Memorial Kolkata. These were given for the exhibition organized on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji, the Government of India had said and even assured that the items will be back 'soon'.