Netaji's Kin Welcomes Centre's Move To Begin Republic Day Celebrations On January 23

As the Central Government is preparing to begin the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24 this year, it has included the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose with the celebrations. Welcoming the major move by the Centre, BJP leader, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said that the decision in view of the appeals made by the people of the country to mark the great leader's birth anniversary in a befitting manner.

While speaking to Republic, he called Netaji the "liberator of India" for spearheading the final battle against the British rule, and said that the earlier governments had not paid their homage or respect to Netaji who remains in the heart of crores of people in the country.

"The previous governments made no efforts to remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA). The decision is welcomed", he added.

Also, speaking about his open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the need to honour Netaji and the martyrs of the Indian National Army, he said, "We need to understand the contribution of the Indian National Army as many fought for India's independence starting from 1847 onwards from the Sipoy uprising to Gandhi's nonviolence movement. It is absolutely clear from the secret documents of the British archive that it was only because of the efforts of the INA that made Britishers realise that they need to relinquish India."

Further applauding the government for a great move, he said that it was only possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this will now help to realise how India attained freedom.

The BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose also spoke about his other demands and said that an INA memorial must be built at the Red Fort followed by Netaji's statue in front of the India Gate. He also appealed for the need to establish communal harmony in the country which can be done through establishing Netaji's inclusive ideologies among the people.

Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23

In a major move on Saturday, the Indian government has announced to commence the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 every year instead of January 24. According to government sources, the decision has been taken to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose which was earlier celebrated as Parakram Divas.

Image: ANI/PTI