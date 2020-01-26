Netaji's Lieutenants - Rama Khandwala & Asha Sahai Narrate Their Fight For India's Freedom

'Give me blood and I will give you freedom' - these words of India's freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose inspired Rama Mehta (Rama Khandwala) to join Netaji's all-woman Rani Jhansi Regiment of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) in 1942 to aide in Indian fight against British colonisation. Recalling her inspiration to join INA, the 93-year old who served as 2nd Lieutenant in the INA at Myanmar's Rangoon said, " The war (World War 2) was over and I had heard about Netaji's speeches. My mother had become the recruiting officer to collect funds for the INA," in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday as India celebrates its 71st Republic Day.

Lt. Rama Khandwala's journey in INA's all-women regiment

Talking about her patriotic family and her INA initiation, she said, "Me and my sister were both put in the Rani Jhansi regiment by my mother - the recruiting officer for training and to fight for India's independence. All soldiers recruited from Malaysia, Bangkok assembled in Rangoon for the 'Chalo Dilli' movement." Words of Netaji which instilled the idea of 'One India', she recalled 'You are not Gujarati or Bengali. You are an Indian.'

Belonging to an affluent family, she recalled her tremendous training which was equally grueling as the sepoys in INA. She said, "Every day we had to hoist the flag, parade, have moist channa for breakfast and then train for defence, attack, rifle shooting, bayonet fighting, stun gun, machine gun, and others. We were trained exactly like the sepoys of the INA and Netaji treated us like his own daughters - very proud of Rani Jhansi regiment." The 93-year-old INA veteran, clad in a simple red salwar-kameez, walks proud, skilled with a razor-sharp memory, shares one advice from her life of strife and attacks, 'Don't lose your temper'.

About Lt. Rama Khandwala

Retiring from a fiery career as part of the INA's Rani Jhansi regiment, Lt. Khandwala has since then become India's oldest travel guide. Being awarded at the National Tourism Awards as the ‘Best Special Tourist Guide’, Lt. Rama Khandwala, also known as 'Rama Ben' believes in spreading joy in her customers' lives. Skilled with extensive knowledge of tourist attractions, history and culture she recalls how she had instructed one of her staff to give one of 'the best rooms' to a couple saying, "They look like honeymooners", which reportedly broke the ice. "One must always remember to laugh," she adds.

Lt. Asha Sahai's fight - To meet Netaji and then beyond

Inspired by Netaji's Tokyo conference speech, a 16-year-old Asha Sahai wished too the join the INA immediately, only to be refused by Netaji who said 'Come a year later'. Speaking about her incredible journey to meet Netaji, she said that she travelled with her father on a bomber as no airplanes were available to reach Tokyo. The 17-year-old Asha Sahai marched to Netaji and said, "'I have come' to which he asked, 'Will you fight?". She was then admitted in the Rani Jhansi regiment and then rose to the rank of lieutenant.

"He called us Ranis because he wanted us to be as brave as Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi", she recalls while in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday. Talking about her training with the INA as a fighter, she said,""I was given emergency training for 6 months as an officer. We were trained from riding a cycle to handling anti-aircraft guns, pistols, rifles to driving jeep. There were two squads in the Rani Jhansi regiment - fighting and nursing squad.

When asked what fuelled her training, she revealed that INA soldiers had a particular target suring bayonet training. "We used Churchill and Roosevelt effigies to aim and fire shouting 'Jai Hind'," she said.

Her journey was no short of attacks. Talking about several survival attempts during the World war 2, she said,"During jungle training, my friend - Lt. Anjali Bhowmick was hit and we had to hide as enemy sir strike was ongoing. After the enemy left, we took her to the base and during role call she said 'Jai Hind' and collapsed and died. We did not mourn because she lost her life for the country's independence." She also recalled how she was fired upon by an enemy aircraft while aboard a ship that submerged before crashing onto an island. The 90-year old Asha Sahay clad in Netaji-style black cap advises, "Netaji always said 'That is that', never gave up. Not even when the atom bomb was dropped."

About Lt. Asha Sahai

Lt. Asha Sahai who fought in the INA's Rani Jhansi regiment has since then decided to fight against Bihar's illiteracy. She currently teaches mentors school kids in rural Bihar - Bhagalpur. With plans of women empowerment and improving girl education, Lt. Sahai who currently lives in Delhi with her son - Sandeep, who is the General Secretary of the INA trust travels back and forth between Delhi and Bihar, still fighting for Indians.