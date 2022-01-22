Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement pursuant to the proposed grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in the national capital, Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak affirmed the structure will be 25 feet high. Further, he stated that the statue will be made of granite stone which will be visible from Raisina Hills.

"I am delighted. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me," he said to a private news channel.

'Netaji's statue will show his strong character'

He added that the design of the statue has been prepared by the Ministry of Culture and that the stone for the same would be jade black. Also, the Netaji's statue is set to be transported from Telangana and the process of making the statue has started with PM Modi's declaration.

On the statue, Gadanayak said, "the statue will show Netaji's strong character."

PM Modi on Friday announced that a statue of the freedom fighter would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had stood, and until that statue is built, a hologram of Netaji will occupy the spot after he unveils it on January 23 at around 6 PM. First-ever of its kind in India, the hologram statue will adorn the Rajpath till the time a concrete & granite-made statue is carved to take its place.

All you need to know about the hologram statue

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

Previously in January 2021, the Government of India had announced that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary - on January 23 - will be observed as Parakram Diwas every year. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.