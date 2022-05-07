Netherlands Envoy Oosterom Deletes Tweet After TS Tirumurti's 'don't Patronise Us' Retort

Amid massive backlash over his attempt to lecture India over its stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Karel van Oosterom, Netherlands' envoy to the UK and Northern Ireland, has now deleted his controversial tweet. This came after India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti gave a befitting response to Oosterom over his statement bashing India's stance at the UNGA on the ongoing war. In the now-deleted tweet, Karel van Oosterom said, "You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter." In reply, TS Tirumurti tweeted, "Kindly don't patronize us, Ambassador. We know what to do."

Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do. — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 5, 2022

TS Tirumurti calls for complete cessation of hostilities

In his address at the UNSC, TS Tirumurti reiterated that India has been calling for a complete cessation of hostilities and pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He further added that India has "strongly condemned" the genocide of civilians in Bucha and has supported other nations in calling for an independent investigation. Outlining India's efforts in supporting war-ravaged Ukraine, TS Tirumurti asserted that they have been providing humanitarian assistance and medical supplies to the embattled ex-Soviet state. Furthermore, he underscored that India supports the call for allowing safe passage to deliver materials of humanitarian assistance and medical supplies.

At the UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine this afternoon, I made the following statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1ZMrEOzADB — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 5, 2022

India's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that since January, India has abstained from voting and drafts that criticized the Russian military offensive against Ukraine in the General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council, according to ANI. After Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine, India's priority was to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians who were stuck in the war-torn nation. The Centre launched Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine, who crossed the Ukrainian border and moved to neighbouring countries like Moldova, Romania, and Poland. Union Ministers like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri were also sent by the government of India to these countries for ensuring the safe passage of Indian nationals. In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on multiple occasions.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@KVANOOSTEROM