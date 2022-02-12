Last Updated:

Netizens Bid Farewell To Ace Industrialist Rahul Bajaj; 'Icon Of Indian Entrepreneurship'

The nation is mourning the death of veteran Industrialist Rahul Bajaj who passed away earlier today at the age of 83 in Pune, netizens sharing heartfelt message

Rahul Bajaj

The entire nation is mourning the demise of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj who passed away at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday. Bajaj Group issued a statement announcing the news wherein it shared their grief over the passing of the ace business tycoon. As per reports, Rahul Bajaj was suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition. Hours after his demise, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the funeral of the Padma Bhushan awardee will be conducted with full state honours.

Netizens remember Rahul Bajaj

Netizens across the country poured condolences for Mr Bajaj, sharing heartfelt messages in memory of the late Industrialist after the news came out. One Twitter user wrote, "Everyone of us are connected to Bajaj in some way or the other. For decades, this brand not only sold vehicles, but also showed how strongly they believed in India as 'Union of States' in their ads." Another person wrote, "Rahul Bajaj showed us that you could do quality manufacturing, at an affordable price, in a mass-market like that of India. A visionary industry leader, & a man of impeccable intellectual integrity. RIP."

Saurav Singh, who is the District Coordinator of Varanasi wrote on Twitter, "Condolences to the Bajaj family. A painful demise which this country can never forget. We have lost a true gem." Another social media user wrote, "Prominent Industrialist and former Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday, February 12. He was 83. Heartfelt condolences to the family, May his soul Rest In Peace."

Many Industry leaders and politicians shared their heartfelt messages in memory of the late Industrialist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Rahul Bajaj, stating that he is pained by Rahul Bajaj's demise. 

Rahul Bajaj was born in the Indian city of Kolkata on June 30, 1938. His grandfather, Jamnalal Bajaj, founded the Bajaj Group in 1926, and his father, Kamalnayan Bajaj, took over the company in 1942. In 1968, Rahul Bajaj was named CEO of Bajaj Auto, and in 1972, he became the Managing Director.

