Last Updated:

Netizens Blown Away As Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps Girls Perform To 'Sailor's Hornpipe'; WATCH

After a performance by Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls went viral on social media, leaving netizens ecstatic. Former Naval officer Arun Prakash released the video.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps

@arunp2810 - Twitter Image


A performance by Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls went viral on social media, leaving netizens ecstatic. Former Naval officer Arun Prakash released the video on Twitter with the caption, "Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with display of ‘sailor’s Hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers & IN band."

Girls perform to sailor's hornpipe 

The band members of the Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps play 'The Sailor's Hornpipe', a traditional hornpipe song, in this two-minute-seven-second video. The female sea cadets did the dance routine in front of a curious audience; they were dressed in spotless white uniforms and played the traditional tune. The hornpipe is a dance that comes in a variety of styles and is generally performed with hard shoes. One of the most well-known types of dance is the Sailor's Hornpipe.

The video was uploaded on Twitter two days ago, and has been viewed by over 73.7k users. As evidenced by the comments section, netizens were blown away by the performance. One of the users recalled seeing a similar act in person, writing, "They are a unique bunch. Saw them perform live during the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam. The choreography and spontaneity are a treat for the eyes."

READ | Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

Another person wrote, "NCC or Sea cadets are not any line of defence in India. Their primary motive is to increase awareness amongst youth of India. And the boys and girls that you see over there are less than 15-16 yrs old." "It's things like these that make us feel grateful to have been born in India!" another commenter wrote.

READ | Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 350 Sailor posts, check details here

More about the Hornpipe dance

The origins of this dancing genre can be traced back to British naval history. The hornpipe as a dance is thought to have started on English sailing ships in the 16th century. The dance does not appear to have been connected with sailors until 1740, when the dancer Yates performed 'a hornpipe in the character of a Jack Tar' at Drury Lane Theatre, this was followed by 'a hornpipe by a gentleman in the role of a sailor in 1741' at Covent Garden. The hornpipe is a dance that originated in Ireland, Scotland and England. It's performed in hard shoes, which helps keep track of how well the dancer keeps time.

READ | Navy charges sailor in fire that destroyed warship

Image- @arunp2810/Twitter

READ | Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship
READ | Sailor charged in ship fire was Navy SEAL dropout
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND