Netizens Face Issues As CoWIN & Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Open For 18+

Starting at 4 PM on Wednesday, all those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from 1 May. But unfortunately, the portal crashed as Netizens took to their Twitter handles to share the hurdles they were facing.

From not receiving the OTP to not being able to find slots, users mentioned some issues they faced as they took their gadgets to register at 4 PM. Vaccination along with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour is part of the five-point strategy of the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities are yet to release a statement on the portal crash and issues that users are facing.

The ministry said that a liberalized and accelerated Phase-3 strategy for COVID-19 vaccination will be implemented from May 1.

Registration for the new eligible population groups (all those above 18 years) will start on Wednesday from 4 pm. They can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu application. Vaccination against COVID-19 began in the country on January 16.

Reactions

All centers showing only for 45 plus #cowinregistration pic.twitter.com/6f7SY1Yfb0 — Shrinath Periyapatna ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ShrinathPpatna) April 28, 2021

#cowinregistration No appointment is available in all over rajasthan.

Then why this drama is? pic.twitter.com/JmgJ7tSW1Y — à¤—à¥‹à¤µà¤°à¥à¤§à¤¨ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‹à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ (@govardhanraj) April 28, 2021

#cowinregistration

Govt : get registered for vaccine

Govt website: pic.twitter.com/nYZtR3e7eS — Appy is Listening (@1D_Appy) April 28, 2021

What's the point of registering when you can't book a slot? #cowinregistration pic.twitter.com/fn1pRUVbnj — Rahul (@rahulbitssharma) April 28, 2021

OTP not coming....

Registration for 18 . #cowinregistration is same as IRCTC booking. Site not working at all.

If govt was not able to work on this site issue then shld not promote this much. #CoWin #VaccineRegistration pic.twitter.com/dCE1gChHcv — Abhinav Srivastava (@ABHINAVsr) April 28, 2021

The Cowin app crashed and now gives a 504 error.



Wasn’t expecting better and this is very in line with everything else the government has planned to combat covid. #cowinregistration #CowinApp #cowincrash pic.twitter.com/7pvZOXLUpr — Akshay Bajaj (@villagerurbaine) April 28, 2021

No Vaccine center is available for booking in thane district for June month also @CMOMaharashtra #cowinregistration pic.twitter.com/hkN7rHR2ze — Jayesh Budhrani (@jayesh_budhrani) April 28, 2021

(With PTI inputs)