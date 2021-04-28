Last Updated:

Netizens Face Issues As CoWIN & Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Open For 18+

From not receiving the OTP to not being able to find slots, users mentioned some issues they faced as they took their gadgets to register for COVID vaccine.

Chetna Kapoor
CoWIN

Starting at 4 PM on Wednesday, all those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from 1 May. But unfortunately, the portal crashed as Netizens took to their Twitter handles to share the hurdles they were facing.

From not receiving the OTP to not being able to find slots, users mentioned some issues they faced as they took their gadgets to register at 4 PM. Vaccination along with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour is part of the five-point strategy of the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Authorities are yet to release a statement on the portal crash and issues that users are facing.

The ministry said that a liberalized and accelerated Phase-3 strategy for COVID-19 vaccination will be implemented from May 1.

Registration for the new eligible population groups (all those above 18 years) will start on Wednesday from 4 pm. They can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu application. Vaccination against COVID-19 began in the country on January 16. 

Reactions

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
