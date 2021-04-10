Netizens 'inspired' By Harish Salve's Interview With Arnab Goswami; Effusive In Praise

Harish Salve, Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate, partook in a no-holds-barred interview to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday. The electric interview saw him expounding on the 'Operation Reset' that he envisions India is currently undergoing. He also delved into the past and analysed the strength of the judiciary at different points in time, and called out the actions of those who have sought to 'use' or abuse it for their own interests.

Standing firm and true to his self-reflection that he isn't given to diplomatic speech, Mr. Salve eloquently and unerringly shed light on recent developments, particularly in the Vazegate scandal, putting what has happened into context and spelling out the dangers it poses to the continuance of civilized governance in India.

A number of netizens on social media, from filmmaker Ashoke Pandit to RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda, lauded the interview for being informative and inspiring. Pandit wrote, "Every line you spoke was with such calmness & poise. It was inspiring & great learning for many of us." [sic]. Another user said, "Just loved the Interview with Harish Salve Sir. Such a genius and the way he said he loves staying out of politics and offer his credible voice as needed was so spot on" [sic]

Here's are some thoughts that netizens on social media had on Harish Salve's own thoughts, so well enunciated in the exclusive interview on Republic.

Change in governance paradigm

#SalveSpeaksToArnab | That I'm not a fan of the Congress party isn't a military secret. What I'm seeing today is a change coming in India. Doon School governance has been replaced by a leader of the people, a grassroots leader like Narendra Modi: Harish Salve, QC & Sr Advocate pic.twitter.com/0vYQuop4uY — Republic (@republic) April 10, 2021

An opinion that Harish Salve expressed on how the 'Doon School governance' model has come to an end particularly caught netizens' eye. Here's what they said:

'Inspiring Interview'

The events that have gone on in Mumbai over the last year were spelled out in unabashed terms by the Queen's Counsel, as he called for a thorough probe into Vazegate. With Sachin Vaze having been sent to Taloja jail just a day earlier, the fact that Harish Salve had argued so majestically in the Supreme Court to secure the release of Arnab Goswami amid the horrific witch-hunt against Republic wasn't lost on netizens.

#SalveSpeaksToArnab | If a govt joins hands with these elements, that's the end of rule of law, it's the end of any civilised governance in India. We need to find out how deep down the rot lies: Harish Salve, Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate on recent #Vazegate developments pic.twitter.com/jnqFcNYQkK — Republic (@republic) April 10, 2021

Here's what they had to say:

Evolving nature of Judiciary

One facet of what Harish Salve said had to do with how the judiciary's 'strength' had at different points in time waxed and waned. And also how at different points politicians and governments of the day had deferred to the courts to make unpleasant decisions, or to how certain sections like to ascribe 'bias' to the judiciary when it suits them.

#SalveSpeaksToArnab We had a very powerful court till 1973 when the Supreme Court gave the basic structure judgment as the court stood up to a very powerful leader, Mrs Indira Gandhi. It hit its lowest point in 1976 in the preventive detention case: Harish Salve, Queen's Counsel pic.twitter.com/UtUKgz719t — Republic (@republic) April 10, 2021

His encyclopedic and studied assessment of some of these very significant trends in the history of India were widely appreciated.

