Last Updated:

Netizens 'inspired' By Harish Salve's Interview With Arnab Goswami; Effusive In Praise

Harish Salve, Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate, spoke to Arnab Goswami in a no-holds-barred interview that has thoroughly captured netizens' imaginations

Written By
Digital Desk

Credit: Republic Media Network


Harish Salve, Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate, partook in a no-holds-barred interview to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday. The electric interview saw him expounding on the 'Operation Reset' that he envisions India is currently undergoing. He also delved into the past and analysed the strength of the judiciary at different points in time, and called out the actions of those who have sought to 'use' or abuse it for their own interests.

Standing firm and true to his self-reflection that he isn't given to diplomatic speech, Mr. Salve eloquently and unerringly shed light on recent developments, particularly in the Vazegate scandal, putting what has happened into context and spelling out the dangers it poses to the continuance of civilized governance in India.

A number of netizens on social media, from filmmaker Ashoke Pandit to RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda, lauded the interview for being informative and inspiring. Pandit wrote, "Every line you spoke was with such calmness & poise. It was inspiring & great learning for many of us." [sic]. Another user said, "Just loved the Interview with Harish Salve Sir. Such a genius and the way he said he loves staying out of politics and offer his credible voice as needed was so spot on" [sic]

READ | Harish Salve honoured by Rotary Club of Madras; hailed by K Parasaran & Mohan Parasaran

Here's are some thoughts that netizens on social media had on Harish Salve's own thoughts, so well enunciated in the exclusive interview on Republic.

Change in governance paradigm

An opinion that Harish Salve expressed on how the 'Doon School governance' model has come to an end particularly caught netizens' eye. Here's what they said:

'Inspiring Interview'

The events that have gone on in Mumbai over the last year were spelled out in unabashed terms by the Queen's Counsel, as he called for a thorough probe into Vazegate. With Sachin Vaze having been sent to Taloja jail just a day earlier, the fact that Harish Salve had argued so majestically in the Supreme Court to secure the release of Arnab Goswami amid the horrific witch-hunt against Republic wasn't lost on netizens.

READ | Harish Salve opens up on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Marshall Islands cases as he bags honour

Here's what they had to say:

Evolving nature of Judiciary

One facet of what Harish Salve said had to do with how the judiciary's 'strength' had at different points in time waxed and waned. And also how at different points politicians and governments of the day had deferred to the courts to make unpleasant decisions, or to how certain sections like to ascribe 'bias' to the judiciary when it suits them.

READ | QC Harish Salve & Dr Abhishek Singhvi's banter lights up SC's Maha hearing; judges join in

His encyclopedic and studied assessment of some of these very significant trends in the history of India were widely appreciated.

READ | Harish Salve opines on critics 'defaming' courts: 'Treat with contempt, not in contempt'

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND