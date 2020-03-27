Netizens Left Mind-boggled As Nocturnal Creature Stalks Kerala's Streets Amid Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown, and the days leading up to it, many have observed how nature has once again started to reclaim those areas that have been depopulated by humans. Several videos were circulated on social media wherein a large deer was spotted walking in the streets and even in a rare sight, a small Indian Civet was captured on camera walking on the streets of Kerala.

The video was shared by an IFS officer however the details of it are really sketchy. Several social media users have been left mind-blogged as they don't quite believe that it is actually a Civet cat. "It is walking really slow, I don't think it is the same normal", "UNUSUALLY slow for a civet", "ATLEAST unusually slow on the ground", were some of the comments were left on the post.

Read some of the comments below-

Surely looks sick 🧐 UNUSUALLY slow for a civet ... ATLEAST unusually slow on ground 🧐 could be a aged sick animal ...possibly part blind 🤔 Seriously can't believe it's just strolling around like this 😳 upside it's atleast respecting traffic rules 😇 — T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) March 26, 2020

yes it seems sick. that is why i deleted it earlier to confirm that not a 3D image. But since they are nocturnal, so quite possible it is having tough time in walking in broad daylight. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 26, 2020

There were several others who pinpointed that everyone should look at the bright side at the moment and realise how in overcrowded places such as Mumbai, the sky is looking clearer & how the birds are returning back. Read below-

In Mumbai, toy can now hear chirping of birds more ... air being cleared, you see more birds soaring... sadly this will last only for a while, only until humans reclaim nature's space again :( — Dr. Dhara Shah (@docdhara) March 26, 2020