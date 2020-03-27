The Debate
The Debate
Netizens Left Mind-boggled As Nocturnal Creature Stalks Kerala's Streets Amid Lockdown

General News

The 21-day quarantine and the days that led up to it starting from Janta Curfew Sunday have led many to observe how nature is reclaiming several areas.

Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown, and the days leading up to it, many have observed how nature has once again started to reclaim those areas that have been depopulated by humans. Several videos were circulated on social media wherein a large deer was spotted walking in the streets and even in a rare sight, a small Indian Civet was captured on camera walking on the streets of Kerala. 

The video was shared by an IFS officer however the details of it are really sketchy. Several social media users have been left mind-blogged as they don't quite believe that it is actually a Civet cat. "It is walking really slow, I don't think it is the same normal", "UNUSUALLY slow for a civet", "ATLEAST unusually slow on the ground", were some of the comments were left on the post. 

Read some of the comments below- 

 WATCH: Kerala Witnesses Rare Sight Amid Lockdown; Denizen Of The Night On The Streets

There were several others who pinpointed that everyone should look at the bright side at the moment and realise how in overcrowded places such as Mumbai, the sky is looking clearer & how the birds are returning back. Read below- 

 

