Netizens Post Heartwarming Videos Of People Clapping During The Janata Curfew

After the massive success of PM Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, netizens took to Twitter to share videos of how the entire country united in clapping together to express their gratitude. PM Modi has asked the citizens to unite and clap for 5 minutes at 5 am during the Janta Curfew on Sunday to express their solidarity and gratitude towards the medical, paramedical and all the other essential services workers who were risking their lives to work and serve the country during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Jyotiradtiya Scindia Joins Janta Curfew With Family As They 'clap Against Coronavirus'

Here are some of the videos that netizens shared

This is the power of your words @narendramodi Ji.



Leaders come & go but Avatars come in centuries!#JantaCurfew



Only 😪😥😥😪😪😪😪😥😥😥



This is somewhere in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/hvzO46ujiS — Sandeep K Patil/संदीप कृ पाटील 🇮🇳 (@MODIfied_SKP) March 22, 2020

Read: Janta Curfew: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli & Entire Family 'clap In Sync' For Unsung Heroes

India observes Janta curfew

A 'Janta Curfew' was imposed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in wake of rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. The aim was to promote social distancing and thus curbing the spread of deadly COVID-19 disease. PM Modi in his address on March 19 talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Citizens across the country followed PM Modi's instruction to stay inside their homes and contributed to the nation's fight against the pandemic.

“With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew," PM Modi had said.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Is All For Janta Curfew, Promises To 'clap & Blow Shankh In Gratitude'

Read: 'What Is Balcony?': Mumbaikars Ask Where To Clap During PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'