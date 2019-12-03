The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netizens Praise Swedish Royal Couple For Carrying Their Own Luggage

General News

Social media went abuzz when photos showed the visiting Swedish royal couple King Gustaf and Queen Silvia carried some of their own luggage on Delhi airport

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Swedish

Social media went abuzz when photos showed the visiting Swedish royal couple King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath carrying some of their own luggage at the Delhi airport. Netizens were left impressed by the humble nature of the royals. It is usually expected that such important personalities have a staff member on hand to carry around their belongings, but the royals saw fit to do it themselves.

National carrier Air India tweeted the images. The carrier was called in to ferry the royal couple from the Swedish capital Stockholm to Delhi when their aircraft developed a technical snag at the last minute. The royals are flown overseas on a special aircraft of the Swedish Airforce. On arrival, they were greeted by the country manager of Air India, Sangeeta Sanyal.

READ | EAM Dr. S Jaishankar Meets Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf And Queen Silvia

Here are some of the appreciation the royal couple got on Twitter:

READ | King, Queen Of Sweden Arrive In Delhi On Five-day India Visit

READ | The Crown: The Royal Family Shares Interesting Pictures Related To Season 3 Premiere

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who are on a five-day visit to India, met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday morning. The royal couple also met President Ram Nath Kovind, upon whose invitation they are in India. Later in the day, they were given a guided tour of Jama Masjid and Red Fort in Delhi.

Swedish King and Queen's visit

This is the King's third visit to India and the couple will be in the country for five days till December 6. The King has previously visited India in 1993 and 2005. The couple will also be visiting Mumbai and Uttrakhand. The Swedish government's Foreign Affairs Minister, and Minister of Business, Industry, and Innovation are also accompanying the couple. 

READ | Swedish Royal Couple Visits Jama Masjid, Red Fort

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG