Netizens Praise Swedish Royal Couple For Carrying Their Own Luggage

Social media went abuzz when photos showed the visiting Swedish royal couple King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath carrying some of their own luggage at the Delhi airport. Netizens were left impressed by the humble nature of the royals. It is usually expected that such important personalities have a staff member on hand to carry around their belongings, but the royals saw fit to do it themselves.

National carrier Air India tweeted the images. The carrier was called in to ferry the royal couple from the Swedish capital Stockholm to Delhi when their aircraft developed a technical snag at the last minute. The royals are flown overseas on a special aircraft of the Swedish Airforce. On arrival, they were greeted by the country manager of Air India, Sangeeta Sanyal.

#FlyAI : Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus , King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Ms. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests. pic.twitter.com/LXrLeEoDqd — Air India (@airindiain) December 2, 2019

Here are some of the appreciation the royal couple got on Twitter:

Very very inspirational and humbling to see the King and Queen of Sweden carry their own bags on board. #Salute https://t.co/Qj7scmzJgQ — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 2, 2019

I have personally witnessed the King and Queen arriving at Stockholm Station railway station. Coming out of the station with their bags and standing and waiting for their car to come.. Getting in the car and moving out. Without any funfare..... So simple....it was in 1996... — Amin Ladak (@amin_ladak) December 2, 2019

It is so very humbling that the king has patronised our airline ... thankyou sir 👏👏 — Manvinder (@anandmanvinder) December 2, 2019

King & Queen of Sweden fly AirIndia as a commoner & carry their own luggage! Our own leaders in India watching this?? For the sake of good & honest practices pls.

Little surprise Sweden is one of the top performers on human development index. — Ajay Kumar (@CaptAKJ) December 2, 2019

Maharaja Traveling in Maharaja — mewati sitaram (@MewatiSitaram) December 2, 2019

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who are on a five-day visit to India, met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday morning. The royal couple also met President Ram Nath Kovind, upon whose invitation they are in India. Later in the day, they were given a guided tour of Jama Masjid and Red Fort in Delhi.

Swedish King and Queen's visit

This is the King's third visit to India and the couple will be in the country for five days till December 6. The King has previously visited India in 1993 and 2005. The couple will also be visiting Mumbai and Uttrakhand. The Swedish government's Foreign Affairs Minister, and Minister of Business, Industry, and Innovation are also accompanying the couple.

