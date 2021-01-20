Netizens Roar #ArnabFightsBack; Massive Support Builds Up As Republic Smashes Cong Lies

Quick links:
Shattering Congress' absurd claims against Republic Media Network, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has called out the party leaders and challenged the party's former chief Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on television. Asserting that the claims by Congress are completely false, Arnab has announced his decision to take legal action against the party and its leaders. As Arnab battles Congress' lies and deceit, netizens have expressed tremendous support to Republic Media Network, flooding Twitter with encouraging responses tagged along with the #ArnabFightsBack
Here are few of those reactions:
People of India are with you tall and straight🔥#ArnabFightsBack— Shriti Swaraj (@shriti_swaraj) January 20, 2021
Yes sir....we are always with you!— Pradnya Sonar (SSRian) :): (@we_support_ssr) January 20, 2021
Lots of blessings to you!
Grow higher & higher...we are always with you!#ArnabFightsBack
The Janthaa will always back you Arnab Goswami. We all can see how these people are conspiring against u. We are with you 🙏#NationWithArnab— Bal (@Bal_0212) January 20, 2021
He will again go back to Milan due to fear 😆😆#ArnabFightsBack— Anwesha Singh (@Lucy_Anwesha) January 20, 2021
Puchta Hain Bharat, kaha hein @RahulGandhi ??#ArnabFightsBack— Arpita Mukherjee(MYOB) (@Self_musings) January 20, 2021
Always with team republic. #ArnabFightsBack— Merry (@Merry83304615) January 20, 2021
Truth will prevail.— Shriti Swaraj (@shriti_swaraj) January 20, 2021
Republic will win.💗#ArnabFightsBack
Yes We Strongly Stand With You— Sneha (@sneha46150538) January 20, 2021
, You Are not alone #ArnabFightBacks
The Congress party has uttered a series of absolute falsehoods, concocted lies, fabricated facts, unimaginable twisting of statements against me and my Network. This will not be taken lying down. Their claim that I have compromised national security is hogwash and heart of heart even their top leaders know it. The problem with the Congress party is that they cannot stand a nationalist channel with a nationalist Editor-in-Chief. They think that they can browbeat me by threatening me with a litany of legal cases, interrogations, false charges, along with their cohorts in the media.
I have decided to sue the Congress party, take strong legal action against their lies and expose them in the courts of law.
I am filing a criminal complaint against every Congress leader who has uttered lies against me. Their statement that classified documents were shared is a falsehood.
#ArnabFightsBack | Arnab: I have decided to sue the Congress party, take strong legal action against their lies, and expose them in the courts of law. People of India: Join hands with Republic as we fight this political conspiracy with all our strength. The truth is on our side. pic.twitter.com/mJBgpjRVpG— Republic (@republic) January 20, 2021