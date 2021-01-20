Netizens Roar #ArnabFightsBack; Massive Support Builds Up As Republic Smashes Cong Lies

Shattering Congress' absurd claims against Republic Media Network, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has called out the party leaders and challenged the party's former chief Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on television. Asserting that the claims by Congress are completely false, Arnab has announced his decision to take legal action against the party and its leaders. As Arnab battles Congress' lies and deceit, netizens have expressed tremendous support to Republic Media Network, flooding Twitter with encouraging responses tagged along with the #ArnabFightsBack

Here are few of those reactions:

People of India are with you tall and straight🔥#ArnabFightsBack — Shriti Swaraj (@shriti_swaraj) January 20, 2021

Yes sir....we are always with you!

Lots of blessings to you!

Grow higher & higher...we are always with you!#ArnabFightsBack — Pradnya Sonar (SSRian) :): (@we_support_ssr) January 20, 2021

The Janthaa will always back you Arnab Goswami. We all can see how these people are conspiring against u. We are with you 🙏#NationWithArnab — Bal (@Bal_0212) January 20, 2021

He will again go back to Milan due to fear 😆😆#ArnabFightsBack — Anwesha Singh (@Lucy_Anwesha) January 20, 2021

Truth will prevail.

Republic will win.💗#ArnabFightsBack — Shriti Swaraj (@shriti_swaraj) January 20, 2021

Yes We Strongly Stand With You

, You Are not alone #ArnabFightBacks — Sneha (@sneha46150538) January 20, 2021

Arnab's statement

The Congress party has uttered a series of absolute falsehoods, concocted lies, fabricated facts, unimaginable twisting of statements against me and my Network. This will not be taken lying down. Their claim that I have compromised national security is hogwash and heart of heart even their top leaders know it. The problem with the Congress party is that they cannot stand a nationalist channel with a nationalist Editor-in-Chief. They think that they can browbeat me by threatening me with a litany of legal cases, interrogations, false charges, along with their cohorts in the media. I have decided to sue the Congress party, take strong legal action against their lies and expose them in the courts of law. I am filing a criminal complaint against every Congress leader who has uttered lies against me. Their statement that classified documents were shared is a falsehood.