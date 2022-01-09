Netizens Salute Indian Army Jawans Performing 'Khukhuri Dance' In Snow-capped Kashmir

The brave soldiers of the Indian Army stand tall on the borders to safeguard the citizens of the country, withstanding all odds. Despite serving in harsh geographical regions, the Jawans of the Indian Army don't sweat about it, rather they weather all odds with ease. In a video that is garnering praise and appreciation on social media, the Indian Army soldiers were seen dancing in the snow-capped mountains.

The video shared by the news agency ANI, showed troops of the Indian Army performing the traditional 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

‘Khukhuri’ is the name of a knife-like weapon, which is used for cutting wood, hunting etc by the Gorkha tribe. The Khukuri Dance is the name given to a dance routine performed by Gorkha soldiers on various occasions such as ceremonial parades, cultural exhibitions, and, most notably, during a performance by the Band of the Gorkhas.

#WATCH Troops of the Indian Army performed 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.



Video source: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/9Rp3V1xNUB — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The video has racked up thousands of likes and many comments praising the Indian warriors. The online community heaped praises on Indian Jawans. A user commented, “They look good, they dance good, they sing good, they combat good, there mustn't be anything they can't do good. I feel very proud of them with a touch of jealousy. Jai Hind”

@Tiny_Dhillon @major_pawan they look good, they dance good, they sing good, they combat good, there mustn't be anything they cant do good...i feel very proud of them with a touch of jealousy....jai hind — Rahul (@imrahulindia1st) January 8, 2022

Viral video of Indian Army Jawan guarding in dense snow

Earlier, Union Railway & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had posted a video on Koo displaying an Indian soldier standing in the frigid snow with his armour protecting the border. The video posted by Union Minister Vaishnaw had gone viral. PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence, originally published the 13-second video on Twitter on Friday, January 7. The Railway Minister shared the video earlier today with the caption, "Jai Hind." The soldier is shown standing with his armour and part of his legs are hidden in the snow as it continues to fall.

PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence, shared the video on January 7 with the caption, "No easy hope or lies Shall bring us to our goal, But iron sacrifice Of body, will, and soul. There is but one task for all One life for each to give Who stands if Freedom fall?"

Who stands if Freedom fall? pic.twitter.com/X3p3nxjxqE — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2022

