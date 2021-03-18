Netizens Stunned As Jan Shatabdi Train With Failed Brakes Runs In Reverse For 20 Km

A major accident was somehow averted on March 16, when the Purnagiri Janshatabdi train ran in reverse for over 20 km between the Khatima-Tanakpur section in Uttarakhand. The Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Train was on its way to Tanakpur in Uttarakhand from Delhi when it met with an accident that caused its brakes to fail, following which it rolled down-slope for a considerable distance. It was finally stopped near Khatima in US Nagar district.

As per Rajendra Singh, the public relations officer, North Eastern railway division Izzatnagar, Bareilly, the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi train ran over a cow near the home signal in Tanakpur in the evening on Wednesday. The train was stopped due to an accident but suddenly it started running in reverse towards Pilibhit due to the slope and the pilots’ effort to stop the train went in vain.

It has been revealed by the Northern Railways that the Purnagiri Jansatabdi train's brakes failed due to leakage in the pressure pipe after it struck the cow which left the loco-pilots helpless to stop it and sparked panic among the passengers.

The officials revealed that the Jan Shatabdi train was stopped by putting soil and aggregates (stones used on railway tracks) on the railway track between Banbasa and Khatima. All passengers were safe and were sent to Tanakpur by roadways buses.

After the brake fail was reported, all the railway crossings were shut down to avoid any accident on the track. The train crossed Banbasa and Chakarpur railway stations before railway officials managed to stop it close to Goshikuaon village near Khatima of US Nagar district at about 5 pm.

A committee of three senior officials has also been constituted to ascertain the reason behind this incident. Action will also be taken against those who will be found responsible.

Although a major accident has been averted, the video of the Purnagiri Janshatabdi train running in reverse is getting stunned responses from the netizens on Twitter. While some remembered the Bollywood movie 'The Burning Train', others had different thoughts.

This is what Netizens have to say:

A user wrote, "After the *Burning Train* Now it's new version *The Returning Train* Newly started Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Express."

After the *Burning Train*

Now it's new version

*The Returning Train*

Newly started Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi express pic.twitter.com/wo4DzFexO5 — Azeem (@Handsom_007) March 17, 2021

Maybe someone might have reversed the video...? — Sachin Kumar (@sachinkumar_08) March 18, 2021

Om Namah Shivaay

Har Har Mahadev.

Thank God no one injured. — Ajay Dayma (@AjayDay10756916) March 17, 2021

Looks like someone's been playing GTA — Saqlain (@Saqlain_08) March 18, 2021