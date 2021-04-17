Neurosurgeon Narrates Experience Of Treating COVID-19 Patients, Highlights Value Of Mask

Amid the dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, a report published in the medical journal The Lancet has asserted that Coronavirus is airborne, a possibility that was ruled out and repeated negated by experts across the world. The report has cited strong evidence to prove that the Coronavirus is predominantly transmitted through the air.

SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in the air in laboratory experiments, and stayed infectious in the air for up to 3 h with a half-life of 1·1 h,” the Lancet study revealed.

“Viable SARS-CoV-2 was identified in air samples from rooms occupied by COVID-19 patients, and air samples from an infected person's car.”

Speaking on the development, Dr Supriya Chauhan, a neurosurgeon, who is a senior resident in the department of neurosurgery in Puducherry has contended that the face mask is the primary shield that acts as a protection against COVID-19.

Have operated on 17 trauma patients in emergency who turned out to be COVID+ n have been exposed to more than thousand COVID + patients so far.Never tested positive .Trust me,its just the N95 mask that has saved me so far . Mask is the only defence against COVID .#MaskUpIndia — Dr Thalamus (@Neurochauhan) April 16, 2021

While speaking exclusively with Republic TV, the neurosurgeon narrated her experience treating thousands of COVID-19 patients and how she has protected herself against the virus. She said initially when there was no health infrastructure at the beginning of the pandemic, she had operated on several patients who later turned out to be COVID-19 positive while adding that only the facemask protected her from contracting the virus.

"During the first wave, health infrastructure was not adequately equipped. I still remember, in spite of the lockdown imposed, we had trauma cases coming to the hospital. There was no reduction in trauma cases. I had to operate on many trauma cases without even waiting for their COVID-19 report. Later I found out that most of the cases I operated on were COVID-19 positive. Fortunately, for me, the mask was the only barrier and it has saved me all throughout the pandemic," she said.

She opined that the complacency of the people has led to the second wave of COVID-19 which has become more dangerous than the previous one. People even stopped wearing the mask as there were fewer cases in January-February that led to an alarming surge of Coronavirus infections, she said. She appealed to the citizens across the country to wear a tightly fitted mask, which can shield the people against the pandemic.

"Mask is the first defence against COVID-19 irrespective of what variant it is. Treat every person you meet around as a COVID-19 positive and take precautions. Avoid travelling as much as possible," she said.

COVID-19 situation in India

The principal mode by which the SARS-CoV-2 infection is caused is through exposure to respiratory droplets carrying an infectious virus that circulate in the air. Reducing direct contact, cleaning surfaces, physical distancing, use of masks within droplet distance, respiratory hygiene, and wearing high-grade protection (face masks) are some of the precautions which are essential in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

India yet again recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths as 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities were reported in 24 hours on Saturday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.