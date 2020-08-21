Neurosurgeons Perform Awake Brain Surgery To Remove Tumour While Patient Was On Con Call

Neurosurgeons in a New Delhi hospital removed a tumour from the brain of a 24-year-old patient, Rahul Gupta while he was fully conscious and attending a live conference call. An ‘Awake Craniotomy’ or Awake Brain Surgery is typically performed while the patient is awake and doctors adopted this procedure to operate and remove the 4cm*4cm tumour in Gupta’s brain.

The team of doctors who operated on the 24-year-old included Mukesh Pandey, Pankaj Dawar and Gaurav Kesri from the department of Neurosurgery and Doctors R K Singh, Manish Pahuja from the Department of Anesthesia from Sarvodaya Healthcare. Since the tumour was located in the motor area on the right side of the brain that is responsible for the movement and coordination of the left side of the body, it resulted in multiple seizures in a brief period of time in the patient.

The Chairman of Sarvodaya Healthcare, Dr Rakesh Gupta lauded the latest technologies and the need for officials to adapt to it in healthcare as well as day-to-day life.

Dr Rakesh Gupta said, “We are living in an ever-changing era of technology, whether it is in medical science or it in our daily life, we need to adapt ourselves to that and bring the best out of it."

Awake Brain Surgery's 'major advantage'

Meanwhile, Dr Mukesh Pandey, Senior Consultant, neurosurgery has reportedly listed the benefit of performing an Awake Brain Surgery. During such an operation, the doctors can monitor the organ live providing an upper-hand while managing any malfunctions real-time.

Dr Mukesh Pandey said, "The major advantage of performing Awake Brain Surgery is that we can monitor the patient live and any malfunction can be handled in real-time."

Dr Pankaj Dawar, Senior Consultant and Dr Gaurav Kesri, Associate Consultant, Centre for Brain and Spine talked about the time constraints that come while performing such surgery based on the time the local anaesthesia works.

"Local anaesthesia works for four hours only and the entire surgery needs to be completed within that time frame. So given the very short window, we aim to remove the tumour completely but sometimes, we might need to leave a small part of the tumour to avoid any permanent damage to the patient. And later we can remove that small portion with SRS (Stereotactic Radio Surgery)," explained Dr Pankaj Dawar and Dr Gaurav Kesri.

