'Never been this disillusioned', says Shefali Vaidya as she shares worry for Arnab Goswami

The harassment of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami took another shocking turn on Sunday as the Raigad Police took him to the Taloja jail amid his judicial custody over an abetment to suicide case. Arnab made shocking disclosures over the treatment meted out to him, as he was transported in a police van with black screens covering its windows. One of the names to raise her voice was author Shefali Vaidya, who shared her worry for Arnab Goswami.

Harassment of Arnab Goswami condemned by Shefali Vaidya

Shefali Vaidya took to Twitter and responded to the video where Arnab Goswami, while being taken to the Taloja jail, said, "My life is under threat. I'm not being allowed to speak to my lawyers, I was pushed & assaulted this morning, they said they won't allow me to speak to my lawyers, please tell the people of the country my life is under threat".

I am as worried about #ArnabGoswami as anyone else, and outraged at the way justice has been compromised, but why should I stop posting about Hindu temples? If I don’t write about the temples, will Arnab be free? — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 8, 2020

She wrote that she had never been so disillusioned in her life.

Never have I been this disillusioned! #ArnabGoswami — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 8, 2020

Vaidya asked that despite having legal help, a channel to amplify his life and the support of Home Minister Amit Shah, who had condemned his arrest, if this was the treatment meted out to him, then what could be the hope for ordinary citizens like her?

If #ArnabGoswami, with the best legal help at his disposal, a channel to amplify his voice and the vocal support of @AmitShah can be treated like this, what hope does an ordinary citizen have in this country? — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 8, 2020

Roopa Ganguly, Smita Parikh, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari and many other stars also expressed their displeasure over the incident.

The Raigad Police arrested Arnab Goswami from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from assaulting him, dragging him and manhandling his family, the police’s decision to reopen a 2018 abetment to suicide case, all drew flak. Moroever, the assault in custody and transferring him to the Taloja jail just 24 hours before the High Court was to pronounce its verdict in the interim bail plea, also raised eyebrows and headlines.

