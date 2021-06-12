'Never Called Him A Thief': 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Takes A U-turn; Apologises To YouTuber

After turning into a success story harnessing the power of social media, Delhi's famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' couple recently shut down their restaurant owing to financial difficulties and returned to their old stall. The couple, who after tasting fame and prosperity had turned their backs to Gaurav Wasan, the YouTuber responsible for putting up the video that changed their lives, now that they are back to the stall, has apologized.

Baba ka Dhaba owner apologizes to Youtuber Gaurav Wasan

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, the owner of Baba ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad can be seen with folded hands, saying, "Gaurav Wasan is not a thief, and we never accused him of stealing our money." He went on, "The only mistake that we made was that we said that he approached us and for that, I seek apology from him and all the citizens of the country. I have nothing else to say."

The 'Baba ka Dhaba' story and Guarav Wasan

In the thick of the pandemic last year, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan posted a video of a local food joint 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. In the emotional video, the 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad sobbed on camera along with his wife, sharing the financial difficulties that small businesses like roadside eateries were facing. It did not go unnoticed and in fact, went viral, and people began flocking to the roadside eatery to support the elderly man and his wife during the pandemic with huge amounts of money.

After getting all the attention and money, the 80-year-old Kanta Prasad filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who helped him rise to fame accusing him of 'misappropriation of funds.' He alleged that the Youtuber had collected a huge amount of donation through different modes of payments i.e bank account/wallets in the name of funds for 'Baba ka Dhaba' which the eatery never received.

(Credit-Naughtysocietyinsta/Gauravwasaninsta)