'Never Dreamt That An Ordinary Boy Like Me Will Reach Highest Office': President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday arrived at his native village in Uttar Pradesh to attend a Jan Abhinandan Samaroh in Kanpur Dehat district. The day is a memorable moment for the President since it marks his first visit to Paraunkh, the village where he was born, ever since he assumed office of the President of India.

Landing at a base near his hometown, President Ram Nath Kovind was seen touching the ground with his hands to pay respect to his land of birth. The President was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was also present when the touching moment was captured.

In a rare emotional gesture, after landing at the helipad near his village, Paraunkh of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind bowed and touched the soil to pay obeisance to the land of his birth. pic.twitter.com/zx6OhUchSu — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 27, 2021

''Never imagined holding highest office of country:" President

Later, addressing the Jan Abhinandan Samaroh in Kanpur dehat, President Kovind remembered his roots, and how he had risen from being an ordinary village boy to the Head of State. According to him, this was something that he could have never imagined even in his dreams, however, it was India's democratic system that made it possible.

"I'd never imagined even in my dreams that an ordinary boy like me from a village would get privilege of discharging responsibilities of the highest office of the country. But our democratic system has made it possible," President Kovind said.

The leader also bowed down to the freedom fighters and India's Constitution, which had helped him reach where he was. Additionally, he sent all his love and blessings to the soil of his village in return. "Today, on this occasion, I bow to freedom fighters of the country & the drafting committee of the Constitution for their sacrifice & contribution. As far as I've reached today, the credit goes to the soil of this village & the love & blessings of all of you," Ram Nath Kovind said.

Some moments of President Kovind visiting his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat. The President paid tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, visited Milan Kendra & Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Inter College and addressed a Jan Sambodhan Samorah. pic.twitter.com/FQkuh7Aqy7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 27, 2021

(With Agency Inputs)