Last Updated:

'Never Dreamt That An Ordinary Boy Like Me Will Reach Highest Office': President Kovind

During his visit to his native village, President Kovind remembered his roots, and how he had risen from being an ordinary village boy to the Head of State.

Written By
Ananya Varma
President Kovind

Image- @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter


President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday arrived at his native village in Uttar Pradesh to attend a Jan Abhinandan Samaroh in Kanpur Dehat district. The day is a memorable moment for the President since it marks his first visit to Paraunkh, the village where he was born, ever since he assumed office of the President of India. 

Landing at a base near his hometown, President Ram Nath Kovind was seen touching the ground with his hands to pay respect to his land of birth. The President was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was also present when the touching moment was captured. 

''Never imagined holding highest office of country:" President

Later, addressing the Jan Abhinandan Samaroh in Kanpur dehat, President Kovind remembered his roots, and how he had risen from being an ordinary village boy to the Head of State. According to him, this was something that he could have never imagined even in his dreams, however, it was India's democratic system that made it possible.

READ | International Yoga Day: President Kovind avers 'Yoga one of India’s great gifts to world'

"I'd never imagined even in my dreams that an ordinary boy like me from a village would get privilege of discharging responsibilities of the highest office of the country. But our democratic system has made it possible," President Kovind said. 

The leader also bowed down to the freedom fighters and India's Constitution, which had helped him reach where he was. Additionally, he sent all his love and blessings to the soil of his village in return. "Today, on this occasion, I bow to freedom fighters of the country & the drafting committee of the Constitution for their sacrifice & contribution. As far as I've reached today, the credit goes to the soil of this village & the love & blessings of all of you," Ram Nath Kovind said.

READ | President Kovind boards special train with wife to visit birthplace in UP's Kanpur

(With Agency Inputs)

READ | President Kovind reaches Kanpur on three-day visit
READ | Prez Kovind meets public representatives, entrepreneurs, educationists in Kanpur
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND