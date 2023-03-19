Never Forget Mother Tongue: Amit Shah Says Language An Expression Not Substance

Do whatever you want in life, but never abandon your mother tongue, Amit Shah said Saturday. The Union Home Minister was speaking to graduating students of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda during their 71st convocation. "I want to advise all degree holders to pursue anything they want in life, but never give up using their native tongue. Get over your belief that learning a specific language will make you more accepted. The best grammar, literature, poetry, and history are found in our national languages, and without their enrichment, our nation's future cannot be improved," said Shah.

He further hailed the new initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new National Education Policy (NEP), and urged the graduating students to study the NEP.

He added, "The NEP includes Maharaja Sayajirao's idea of accessible education, Sardar Patel's idea of empowerment, Ambedkar's idea of knowledge, Aurobindo's idea of cultural and nationalistic education, and Gandhi's emphasis on mother tongue. The purpose of education is not to obtain a degree, a decent job, or material luxuries. Its goal is to develop into a compassionate human, and this is only achievable when education is streamless and classless, which is why PM Modi has worked to achieve this in the NEP."

What is NEP?

The National Education Policy (NEP), which charts out India's education system, was laid forth by the Union cabinet on June 29, 2020. The NEP will replace the preceding National Policy on Education, 1986. The goal of the policy is to create an education system that is deeply anchored by Indian culture.

In the existing education system, 10+2 refers to two years of schooling post grade 10. The New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will replace the 10+2 schooling system with a new 5+3+3+4 system, i.e., 5 years of Foundational Stage, 3 years of Preparatory Stage, 3 years of Middle Stage, and 4 years of Secondary Stage.

According to the National Education Policy 2020, exams will also be made "easier". To end "coaching culture," they will mainly assess key competencies. In order to reduce the pressure of taking board exams, students would be permitted to take them twice a year. Board exams in several courses will be revised in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020. There will be two types of board test questions: objective type with multiple-choice questions and descriptive-type questions.