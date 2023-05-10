Last Updated:

Never Imagined Help Would Come Immediately, Says Himachal Student Evacuated From Manipur

Manipur student who returned to his native village said he never imagined that the help would come immediately when he contacted CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requesting evacuation from the violence-hit state.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


An NIT Manipur student who returned to his native village here on Wednesday said he never imagined that the help would come immediately when he contacted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requesting evacuation from the violence-hit state.

Keshav Singh, a Msc (Mathematics) student, was among the five local students who were evacuated from Manipur.

Talking to the reporters, Singh said that the situation has turned bad in Manipur. Houses were being set on fire and bombs were exploding.

READ | Manipur: Over 100 students from Bihar bought back from the violence hit state through a special flight

The NIT student said that the students were safe inside the hostels but were afraid of continuous clashes.

We had never imagined that the help would come so soon when we messaged Chief Minister Sukhu for evacuation, said Singh, who returned to his native village Jol Lambri in Hamirpur on Wednesday.

The other four students brought back included Simran, Sujal Kaundal and Ashwani Kumar from Mandi, and Nawang Chhering from Kullu.

Singh said that before reaching home, they met the Chief Minister in New Delhi and thanked him for the courtesy shown by him.

Sukhu immediately responded to an urgent text message from a student stuck in Manipur and had shelled out Rs 60,000 from his own pocket for the evacuation of five local students.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur last week after tribals organised a demonstration in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people.

READ | Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma says more than 300 students bought back from Manipur
READ | Manipur Violence: Newborn babies, bed-ridden patients wait in cramped Imphal airport to escape
READ | Manipur: North-East MPs appeal for peace in violence hit state
READ | Uttar Pradesh govt brings back 62 students from violence-hit Manipur

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT