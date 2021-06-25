'Never Lose Hope': 67-year-old Gujarat Woman Earns PhD And Fulfils Decades-old Dream

In an astonishing display of determination, a woman from Gujarat’s Vadodara pushed herself to pursue her teenage dream and earned her PhD degree at the age of 67 years. According to ANI, Usha Lodaya, who dropped out of college at 20, completed her doctorate course in Jainism. She revealed that she was helped by her daughter-in-law in achieving this feat and further informed that she completed her graduation course from Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy, which is an institution set up to spread the knowledge of Jainism among the community members.

While speaking to the news agency, Usha said, “I was in the first year of my graduation when I got married. I always wanted to be a doctor. My parents wanted me to continue my studies after marriage but I could not continue and focused on my family instead. But now I am satisfied”.

I tell my children to never lose hope. My daughter-in-law helped me a lot, says Usha Lodaya pic.twitter.com/fvDPuHiHlc — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

The 67-year-old grandmother went on to say that she encourages her children also to never lose hope. Usha said that her philosophy is to first set a goal in life. She added that if one keeps working hard without losing courage, then one day he or she will definitely achieve the goal.

"When I came across a graduation course on Jainism in Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy, I did not let this opportunity go and took admission in the first year of this course. It was an online course. After doing my Bachelor's, I did Masters and then got admission in the PhD on the basis of my marks," she added.

Further, while calling herself Usha’s proud daughter-in-law, Nisha Lodaya revealed that her mother-in-law used to study for six to seven hours a day. Nisha said that it is obvious that if the support of the family was not available to her, then it would have been difficult to achieve the goal. “Her husband is not in the world today but her son and I boosted her morale. I am a proud daughter-in-law,” Nisha added.

Netizens call Usha a 'true inspiration'

Meanwhile, netizens lauded Usha for completing her doctorate at the age of 67. While some users called her an “inspiration,” others simply wrote, “age shouldnt be a constraint to fulfill your dreams”. One user even added, “Age is no barrier for achievement”.

When there is a will there is a way, a classic example. Salutes. — Sarthak Chaudhari (@Sarthak_C_) June 24, 2021

Congratulation.



Age is just a number for Education. — पवन कुमार Pawan Kumar. (@pawanArya1994) June 24, 2021

Simply great dedication determination n interest to study — madhukar (@madhuka46562792) June 24, 2021

That's so inspirational!

Never give up. — Vaibhavi Limaye (@MongaVaibhavi) June 24, 2021

Amazing achievement 👍👏👏💐 — 9820109304 (@ydae7dDXEwkz9GN) June 24, 2021

Real inspiration 🎊 — Rajnish Majhvar (@Rajnishmajhvar) June 24, 2021

(Image: ANI/Twitter)

