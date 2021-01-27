'Never Said No More Scope For Talks With Farmers': Javadekar On Shocking Delhi Farmer Riot

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar while addressing a press conference on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved MSP of Copra at Rs 10,335 per quintal. The Union Minister mentioned that in comparison to 2020 rates, CCEA this year has increased MSP by Rs 375.

Prakash Javadekar on Delhi violence

Reacting to the tractor rally violence which took place on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, Prakash Javadekar said, "We never said that there is no more scope for discussion with farmers." Asserting that the Delhi Police is also a part of the government, he said that the police will hold a press briefing at 4 pm and all the questions regarding the violence during the tractor parade will be answered.

Delhi Police officers & their families to stage silent march

After tractor rally violence, the Delhi Police personnel along with their families announced that they will be staging a peaceful and silent march against the protestors and farmers. According to sources, former Delhi Police officials will also join the protest and they have further requested the on-duty police personnel to join the protest as well.

This protest by the Delhi Police personnel and their family members will take place at Shaheedi Park in ITO around lunchtime. Over 1,500 police officials along with their families are expected to join this protest. Sources further revealed that the protest will be held against the farmers to demand action against the violence that took place in Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Police registers 22 FIRs & 300 cops injured

According to a statement by Delhi Police, 22 FIRs have been registered and 300 cops have been injured in the farmer unions' tractor parade on Republic Day. The tractor parade that had meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi. Amid the violence in the national capital, as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, clashed with police, brandished swords and sticks, overturned vehicles, and hoisted communal flags from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Delhi Violence: Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

