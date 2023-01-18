Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday issued a clarification on his "Tamizhagam" remark stating that he never suggested changing the name of the state. This comes in connection with the massive row that erupted between the Ravi and the DMK-led government over the changing name of the state.

Tamil Nadu Governor Clarifies 'Tamizhagam' Row

In the statement released by Raj Bhavan, RN Ravi in his defence stated that he referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' drawing a historical cultural connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. In order to put an end to the controversy he clarified that he suggested Tamizhagam as "more appropriate". Expressing his disappointment, Ravi stated that it was "erroneous and far-fetched" to interpret that he wanted to change the name of the state.

As per the statement released by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan "In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi - Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word Tamizhagam. In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence in a historical-cultural context, I referred to the word "Tamizhagam as a 'more appropriate expression".

It further said, "An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it".

DMK vs Tamil Nadu Guv on 'Thamizhagam'

The face-off began as Governor RN Ravi asserted that Tamil Nadu should be renamed as 'Tamizhagam' which evoked the ire of DMK, as the ruling party accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives. During the state Assembly address, Governor Ravi also skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai. This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter staged a walkout of the House.

A poster war was also witnessed after the massive showdown took place between the ruling DMK government and Governor RN Ravi in the state Assembly. The high-level drama of the House soon reached the streets of the city including a fiery online debate as the DMK government put up posters and hashtags stating #GetOutRavi". DMK West Chennai secretary on Tuesday put out posters in the streets of Chennai with the hashtag #GetoutRavi with the title Twitter No.1 trending. He went on to thank all those who tweeted with that hashtag.

