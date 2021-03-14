Never Threatened Any Social Media Platform Staff With Jail: IT Ministry's Clarification

Days after the Union Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad warned social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook against entertaining web posts that impinge on India's laws, the IT Ministry on Sunday stated that "The government has never threatened employees of any social media platform, such as Twitter, of jail term", PTI said.



The Ministry observed that the social media platforms are obliged to follow the laws of India and the Constitution of India, just like all other businesses in India have to. The development comes amid the Centre releasing guidelines for social and digital media including OTT platforms amid a range of long-standing regulatory issues.

Development days after Twitter asked to delete 1,500 accounts

The government had asked Twitter to pull down the accounts of at least 1,500 people with hashtags that perpetrated notions sparking violence in the capital, in the ongoing farmer's protests. Twitter initially declined to comply with requests made by the Indian government, but later agreed to do the needful after the government warned of actions that can be taken against Twitter under provisions of law for the web.



According to PTI, the IT Ministry said "As has been conveyed on the floor of Parliament, users of social media can criticise the government, the Prime Minister or any Minister but the promotion of violence, rampant communal divide and stoking the flames of terrorism will have to be reflected upon."

'Have a robust grievance redressal mechanism'

The ministry then reiterated what Prasad had clarified in the parliament, seeking action by social media platforms to deploy a "robust grievance redressal mechanism for users," so perpetrators can be tracked. The ministry in its statement has flagged the abuse of the social media platform. "The government welcomes criticism and dissent. However, of late, repeated instances of abuse of social media to foment hate, discord, and violence by terrorist groups from outside India and circulation of morphed images of women, revenge porn posing threat to the safety of users especially women users have become grave concerns," the statement further read.