A new air route and non-stop flights connecting Dharamshala to Delhi were inaugurated today, March 26 by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh, and Member of Parliament of Dharamshala Kishan Kapoor. Following this breakthrough, airlines including IndiGo will start operating flights on the new air route.

While commenting on a new air route launched from Delhi to Dharamshala, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, " I thank PM Modi, for this step of connecting Dharamshala with the country. This gives benefits to the tourists, devotees, students, and many others coming here."

He also took to Twitter and wrote, "This service of IndiGo will prove to be a milestone in realizing the vision of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji of air service for the air slippers also in Himachal, in increasing connectivity in the state, promoting tourism and other services. Congratulations, best wishes."

Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said, "Non-stop flights between #Delhi and #Dharamshala were inaugurated today. With these new IndiGo6E flights, tourists, adventure seekers and pilgrims will be able to save time. Another step is taken to bring people closer through air connectivity."

Non-stop flights between #Delhi and #Dharamshala were inaugurated today.



With these new @IndiGo6E flights, tourists, adventure seekers and pilgrims will be able to save time.



Another step taken to bring people closer through air connectivity.#PragatiKaRunway pic.twitter.com/OVpm7ag0RU — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 26, 2023

Air connectivity improving in India: Scindia

Earlier in December 2022, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that air connectivity has improved across India with new airports and new air routes. While delivering his speech at the inauguration of the Mopa International Airport, he went on to mention that the aviation sector was ignored by the previous governments.

"We have set up 71 new airports in just eight years as against the 74 done in all the years before that. This year itself, a new terminal has been inaugurated at Bengaluru, Holongi and Mopa, which shows that a double-engine government focuses on the development,” he said. Scindia also added that the airport sector is expecting Rs 95,000 investment.